The monthly recycling for Crescent City residents will be Thursday, Oct. 21. Items should be to the curbside by 7 a.m. If you haven’t participated in the program before, it is best to call Kim Rabe at 815-683-2613 or Central Illinois Disposal and Recycling at1-217-379-3309 to be added to the list.
Items should be placed in clear or recycling bags, if possible, so it is known what is in the bag. If you can’t get the clear or recycling bags, white bags are okay but please mark them as to the contents. Bags should be tied securely so items don’t get blown out during transit. Recycleables currently being accepted are Nos. 1 and 2 plastic, newspapers, tin cans and aluminum cans.
All containers should be rinsed, have caps removed, and be flattened if possible. Newspapers should be bagged so they cannot get wet as wet newspapers will not be picked up.