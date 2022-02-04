For 2022, village board meetings for Crescent City are slated as follows: Monday, Feb. 7; Monday, March 7; Monday, April 4; Monday, May 2; Monday, June 6; either Tuesday, July 5 or Monday, July 11 – this date will be voted on at an upcoming meeting; Monday, Aug. 1; Monday, Sept.12; Monday, Oct. 3; Monday, Nov. 7; and Monday, Dec. 5.
All town board meetings begin at 7 p.m. and take place at city hall. In the event a meeting time/date/place must change, advance notice will be posted.
On the third Thursday of the month, Central Illinois Disposal and Recycling, Paxton, conducts a collection of recyclables. Numbers 1 and 2 plastics, tin cans, newspapers and aluminum cans are picked up but they must be bagged separately and the bags need to be marked. Newspapers must be bagged so they stay dry – no wet newspapers will be picked up. If possible, plastics, tin and aluninum cans needs to be rinsed and smashed. It is especially helpful if plastics are smashed as these take up a lot of space in the cart.
The dates for recyclabes are: Feb. 17, March 17, April 21, May 19, June 16, July 21, August 18, Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17, Dec. 15 and Jan. 19, 2023. Items should be to the curbside by 7 a.m. to be picked up. There is no fee to have items picked up and there is no payment for the recyclables.
Garbage is picked up in Crescent City each Monday. It is best to have items to the curb no later than 6 a.m. If you don’t have your items to the curb in time, your garbage will have to be picked up the following week.
For 2022, there are three holidays which will move garbage pick-up to Tuesday: Memorial Day, so garbage pick-up will be Tuesday, May 31; Independence Day – garbage pick-up will be Tuesday, July 5; and Labor Day – garbage pick-up will be Tuesday, Sept. 6.
If you have any questions on any of these programs, contact any village trustee (Jim Sorensen, Kim Rabe, Chris Morrical, Dennis Ritzma, Steve Carley or Joe Belott), clerk Cathy Christensen or Mayor Mark Rabe.