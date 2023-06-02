As of June 1, Dr. Rod Yergler, Crescent City, will retire after 39 years of dentistry.
Yergler is a 1976 graduate of Watseka Community High School. He earned a bachelor's of science degree from Wheaton College in 1980, and then attended Loyola University College of Dental Surgery, graduating in 1984. Dr. Yergler began his career at a dental practice in Manteno in August, 1984, then opened his own office in Crescent City on June 1, 1985. He chose to return to Crescent City because “there is always a need for dentists in rural areas” and he had family in the area.
When he was in kindergarten, Dr. Yergler wanted to be a firefighter but his Mom said she wanted a doctor in the family. So, starting in first grade, he said he was going to be a dentist – a proclamation he never wavered from. While attending high school he worked in the lab of Dr. John Martin, Watseka, who was instrumental in helping to choose a dental school.
Asked about the biggest change in dentistry over the years, Yergler said “technology .. things like the use of computers in the operatories, digital x-rays and intraoral cameras.” These things weren't available at the start of his career.
Yergler credits the success of his business to the “dedicated and hard-working employees” over the years, as well as his very faithful and loyal patients. His wife, Susan, has helped in various roles with the dental practice since its beginning. She worked at the dental school in the dean's office all four years while he was in school. Diana Weakley has been his dental assistant over 36 years and Sandie Bohlmann has worked as his receptionist over 23 years. Dr. Yergler had several hygienists over the years, with Megan Reutter and Kali Nims filling that role most recently. His daughter, Margo Legan, began working for him after the office reopened on June 1, 2020, following the Covid lockdown. She has worked for him since that time.
Dr. Yergler and Susan moved to Crescent City over Labor Day weekend, 1985, and reside in the same home. They raised two kids, one dog, gained a son-in-law and a daughter-in-law, two grandchildren, and four grand-dogs. Their daughter, Margo, and her husband, Brandon, reside outside Watseka with their children Karsyn and Kade; their son, Cameron, and his wife, Samantha, live in Chicago.
In retirement, Yergler intends to spend more time with family, friends, and, of course, attending his grandchildrens' events. He enjoys golf and hopes to do some traveling.
Yergler and his family want to extend a sincere “thank you” to his dedicated staff and community for all the support throughout the years. He's very grateful to everyone who trusted him and his staff with their dental care.