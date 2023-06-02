Yergler and staff

Pictured is Dr. Rod Yergler and his dental staff. From left to right are Kali Nims, Megan Reutter, Diana Weakley, Margo Legan, Sandie Bohlmann, Dr. Yergler and his wife, Susan. As of June 1, Dr. Yergler is retiring after 39 years of dentistry.

 Photo contributed

As of June 1, Dr. Rod Yergler, Crescent City, will retire after 39 years of dentistry.

Yergler is a 1976 graduate of Watseka Community High School. He earned a bachelor's of science degree from Wheaton College in 1980, and then attended Loyola University College of Dental Surgery, graduating in 1984. Dr. Yergler began his career at a dental practice in Manteno in August, 1984, then opened his own office in Crescent City on June 1, 1985. He chose to return to Crescent City because “there is always a need for dentists in rural areas” and he had family in the area.

