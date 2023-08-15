The board of education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 met Monday, Aug. 14, at Crescent City Grade School. Present for the meeting were board members Steve Massey, Jody Niebuhr, Leigh Medina, Becky Dirks, Candi Butzow and Christi Pheifer, and superintendent/principal Lucas Schroeder.
Schroeder said he had received a couple emails with ideas on what to do with the property where Crescent-Iroquois High School was located. He noted the grass growing back doesn't look the best but it should get better with time; there is a warranty provided by the demolition company. There were some minor committee changes and he noted those for the board.
In regards to building and grounds, Schroeder said he will keep in touch with board members and ideas can be shared about the future of the CIHS property at the September meeting. Transportation issues will be dealt with as they arise, the audit is completed, and there were a couple items to be approved for ESSER III funds. There are 55 students in junior and senior high school and 50 students enrolled in grades K-5.
Consent agenda items for the board to approve were: minutes of the July 17 regular board meeting, the July 31 treasurer's report, payment of bills dated Aug. 14, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports of July; leaving closed minutes closed, destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, approval of the 2023-24 student handbook, and approval of the resignation of Angela Rayman as third grade teacher effective July 26, 2023. Motion was made and carried to approve these items.
The board approved substitute teacher pay at $135 per day for the new school year; a $1,000 donation from the Lavina Young Trust and a $2,490 donation from the Arthur and Gesena Griffin Trust, both for the CCGS library; and a stipend for Rachel Pueschell as music coordinator for the current school year. The tentative budget for 2023-24 was approved, as was a budget hearing set for 6:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, which is prior to the regular board meeting. Lynne Culkin was approved as a part-time special education teacher and Martha Geyer was approved as a part-time third-grade teacher, both for the current school year.
The board then approved the amended use of funds from the ESSER III grant, the safe return to school plan for 2023-24 as part of the amended ESSER III grant, and a gas contract with Heritage FS for 1,000 gallons.
The board entered an executive session for the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local government Wage Increase Transparency Act may not be closed and shall be open the public and posted and held in accordance with this Act. 5 ILCS 120/2(c) (1), amended by PA 99-646.
After the executive session, the board re-entered the regular meeting and adjourned. Following adjournment, Schroeder and board of ed members toured classrooms and the library.
The next meeting is Monday, Sept. 18 in the board room at CCGS. A budget hearing will take place at 6:55