Mayor Mark Rabe called the Aug. 7 meeting of the Crescent City town board to order at 7 p.m. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with all trustees present: Joe Belott, Steve Carley, Chris Morrical, Jim Sorensen, Kim Rabe and Dennis Ritzma. Also present were village maintenance engineer Al Johnson and treasurer Mary Carley.
Johnson updated the board on repairs to the restroom at Heritage Park. The restroom was damaged by fire and he has gotten most of the work done except for purchasing and installed a new vent and dispenser. No charges will be made in regards to the fire but a request for restitution will be made. The Miner Park poles have been removed and are at the shop, ready for pick up. Johnson noted he had trimmed the tree at the corner by the AT&T building as it was interfering with vision to drivers trying to turn onto the highway. There was discussion on the locations where water shut-offs need to be installed.
No representative from ERH was present but a report had been sent. The July report noted: Collected and analyzed all required samples and submitted monthly operating reports, serviced equipment, test ran the emergency generator, rotated wells, replaced chlorine injector, responded to JULIE locate requests, trimmed weeds and sprayed for weeds around the grounds, and prepared the annual consumer confidence reports. Belott noted Sean McBride thought the service line installation may take place in the next 2-3 weeks.
In discussing the village treasury report, it was brought up about past-due water bills. Over $4,500 is owed on past-due water accounts so it was decided to hand a couple of those over to village attorney George Cuonzo. After reviewing the village report and the report for the community center, both were accepted by the board.
Minutes of the July 10 meeting and the month's bills were approved.
In new business, Mayor Rabe noted there needs to be some wording changes made to a village ordinance. It was noted some ordinances need to be reviewed and, possibly, revised. It was announced fall garage sales are Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 14-16.
Motion to adourn came at 8:23 p.m. with the next meeting set for Monday, Sept. 11 which is a week later due to