Mayor Mark Rabe called the Aug. 7 meeting of the Crescent City town board to order at 7 p.m. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with all trustees present: Joe Belott, Steve Carley, Chris Morrical, Jim Sorensen, Kim Rabe and Dennis Ritzma. Also present were village maintenance engineer Al Johnson and treasurer Mary Carley.

Johnson updated the board on repairs to the restroom at Heritage Park. The restroom was damaged by fire and he has gotten most of the work done except for purchasing and installed a new vent and dispenser. No charges will be made in regards to the fire but a request for restitution will be made. The Miner Park poles have been removed and are at the shop, ready for pick up. Johnson noted he had trimmed the tree at the corner by the AT&T building as it was interfering with vision to drivers trying to turn onto the highway. There was discussion on the locations where water shut-offs need to be installed.

