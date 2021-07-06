The July 5 meeting of the Crescent City town board was called to order at 7:05 p.m. by Mayor Mark Rabe. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with the following present: Joe Belott, Dennis Ritzma, Steve Carley and Kim Rabe. Also present were city maintenance engineer Al Johnson and treasurer Carolyn Rapp.
Belott and Christensen have been looking into new Christmas decorations for the village and requested one of the designs be sent in for the board to look at. Johnson brought this decoration to the board meeting and noted the bracket will work well with the ones already in place on the poles in the village. After discussion, the board approved the purchase of new decorations. Johnson has been getting the mowing done and completing routine maintenance throughout the village.
Minutes of the May meeting were read and approved.
Rapp presented her treasury reports to the board. She has received water deposits from those who recently purchased homes and had a couple residents with delinquent water bills. In discussing water meter installations and the billing program, she noted all the new water meters will need to be installed by Oct. 1 in order for her to run the program for the first time. The village treasurer's report was then accepted. The community center report was then discussed and approved.
Mayor Rabe noted the party hosted by Blondie's and The Depot went really well. There were no complaints heard by any board members. With the recent rains, the replanted trees are beginning to look healthier. A lease agreement with The Depot, owned by Tina Sandberg, was presented and discussed. The lease covers the beer garden Sandberg wants to expand on the west side of her establishment next to the community center. After going through points of the lease, the board gave its approval.
Roadwork was presented as three separate bids by Christensen. The first bid was from Freehill Asphalt, the second bid was from Grosso Trucking and the third bid was from General Materials. Each bid was approved by the board.
Bills were presented, discussed and approved for payment.
The board adjourned at 8:16 p.m., with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 at city hall.