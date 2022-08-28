A Crescent City man was killed Aug. 27 in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 in Ford County.
According to Illinois State Police reports, the accident happened at 7:28 a.m. that day in the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 at milepost 262 in Ford County.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2017 gray Ford Escape driven by Ryan R. Rippe, 38, Crescent city, was southbound on Instate 57 immediately behind a 2017 red truck-tractor semi-trailer driven by Brndon D. Cole, 33, Macon, Georgia. The Rippe vehicle failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of the Cole vehicle. It then exited the road, passed through the center median and came to a final rest facing southbound in the northbound left lane. The Cole vehicle came to a final rest facing southbound on the right shoulder of the road.
Rippe was pronounced deceased on scene by the Ford County coroner. Cole was uninjured.
No other information is available at this time.