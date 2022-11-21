On Saturday, Nov. 19, the village of Crescent City sponsored its annual Santa's visit. However, this is the first time the event took place before Thanksgiving, and it also featured a parade. The parade, though small, was great in courage as the participants braved the frigid temperatures to welcome Santa to the community.
Prior to Santa visiting the children, a short presentation took place, in which the Ambassadors of Christmas were recognized. These ambassadors are men and women who took of their time through the years to bring the spirit of Christmas to the small village and to take time to listen to the wishes of children for generations.
Those recognized were: Kathryn Cavitt, now deceased, and formerly of Watseka – her proclamation was accepted by her friend, Sharon Ward; George Dexter, whose children Jim Dexter and Martha Redeker, were on hand to accept his proclamation; Wayne Bruniga, who spent his entire life in Crescent City – his proclamation was accepted by his son, Craig, of Watseka; Tom Meredith, who assisted the Crescent City Junior Women's Club when he visited Crescent City Grade School – his proclamation was accepted by Pat Peterson of the Crescent City Historical Society; Roger and Arliss Seggebruch, with Roger beginning as Santa in the mid 70's and Arliss joining him as Mrs. Claus in the mid 90's – Arliss accepted the proclamation on behalf of her husband, now deceased, and herself, with the couple's three children – Grace, Val and Ryan, also attending; and Jim Ulfers of Watseka, who has portrayed Santa Claus about 40 years.
The Crescent City Historical Society set up a small display featuring articles of Santa's visits throughout the years. The first Santa visits were sponsored by the Crescent City Junior Women's Club and through the years became sponsored by the Village of Crescent City. There were many photos of Santa, Mrs. Claus and the visiting children from throughout the years on display around the community center. The CCHS' display also included the outfits of Roger and Arliss Seggebruch.