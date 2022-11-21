Ambassadors

In a first-ever event, the village of Crescent City recognized its Ambassadors of Christmas last Saturday. These are the people who have given of their time and energy over the years to bring Santa and/or Mrs. Claus to the children of the village. They were recognized in a short ceremony before Santa's visit Saturday at the community center. From left to right are the ambassadors or their representatives: Jim Ulfers of Watseka; Craig Bruniga (back), of Watseka, accepting the proclamation of his father, Wayne Bruniga; Arliss Seggebruch, who portrayed Mrs. Claus alongside her husband, Roger, who portrayed Santa, for many years; Santa, Mayor Mark Rabe, and Jim Dexter and Martha Redeker, who accepted in honor of their father, George Dexter. Not pictured are Sharon Ward, who accepted the proclamation on behalf of her friend Kathryn Cavitt, and Pat Peterson, who accepted the proclamation for Tom Meredith on behalf of the Crescent City Historical Society.

 Photo by Kim Rabe

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the village of Crescent City sponsored its annual Santa's visit. However, this is the first time the event took place before Thanksgiving, and it also featured a parade. The parade, though small, was great in courage as the participants braved the frigid temperatures to welcome Santa to the community.

Prior to Santa visiting the children, a short presentation took place, in which the Ambassadors of Christmas were recognized. These ambassadors are men and women who took of their time through the years to bring the spirit of Christmas to the small village and to take time to listen to the wishes of children for generations.

