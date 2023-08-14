Crescent City Grade School will resume classes Wednesday, Aug. 16, for an abbreviated day. The doors will open at 7:30 a.m., breakfast will be available starting at 7:40, and classes will begin at 8 a.m. For this first day, breakfast will be served; however, since classes will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m., no lunch will be available.
This year is the first year the junior high students will attend receiving schools (Watseka, Cissna Park, Iroquois West) so the schedule at CCGS has been altered to accommodate students going to other towns. Doors will open at 7:30 each morning, breakfast will be available starting at 7:40, and classes will start at 8. The regular dismissal time is now 2:45 p.m.
Residents are being asked to be aware of the students as they travel to/from school or load onto/unload from vans or buses. This will be especially important with the earlier starting and dismissal times. Drivers are reminded is it unlawful to pass a stopped bus or van while is it loading/unloading riders.
Parents of students who walk or ride their bikes to school are encouraged to have their child(ren) cross Route 24 at the intersection of US 24 and Maple Street. This is the only place where a crossing guard is available to assist children crossing the highway. It would also be a good time to discuss rules of the road safety for those walking or riding their bikes to school.
Village board members and officials want everyone to have a fun and safe school year.