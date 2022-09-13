The Crescent City board of trustees, along with other village officials, met Monday, Sept. 12 at city hall. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with all trustees present: Dennis Ritzma, Steve Carley, Joe Belott, Chris Morrical, Kim Rabe and Jim Sorensen. Also present were treasurer Carolynn Rapp, village maintenance engineer Al Johnson, Mary Carley and Jeff Hildenbrand.

Jeff Hildenbrand was officially hired by the board to serve as building inspector for the village. He is replacing long-serving building inspector Denny Boyer, who has retired. With a motion to hire him for the position, all trustees gave an “aye” vote.

Tags

Trending Food Videos