The Crescent City board of trustees, along with other village officials, met Monday, Sept. 12 at city hall. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with all trustees present: Dennis Ritzma, Steve Carley, Joe Belott, Chris Morrical, Kim Rabe and Jim Sorensen. Also present were treasurer Carolynn Rapp, village maintenance engineer Al Johnson, Mary Carley and Jeff Hildenbrand.
Jeff Hildenbrand was officially hired by the board to serve as building inspector for the village. He is replacing long-serving building inspector Denny Boyer, who has retired. With a motion to hire him for the position, all trustees gave an “aye” vote.
Mary Carley was appointed to serve as treasurer and she will be replacing Carolyn Rapp. Rapp will retire in the fall, and Carley is set to assume the position on October 1. Following a motion to accept Carley for the position, five trustees gave an “aye” vote, with Steve Carley abstaining from the vote.
Johnson reported on some of the work he has been doing. There were three residences set for turn-off due to non-payment of water bills. For one of those, a fence has been installed and it interferes with the wrench used to turn off the water supply. Asked about the removal of flags, Johnson will get to that soon. It was noted more trees will be purchased to replace trees which were removed due to emerald ash borer disease. If anyone is wanting replacement trees, contact Mark Rabe.
No one was present from ERH, the company in charge of the village's water system. An August report was received and it noted the following: All required samples were collected and analyzed, and monthly operating reports were submitted; equipment has been serviced, the emergency generator was run, a chlorine injector was cleaned at the water plant, and JULIE locates were responded to. An ERH employee attempted to shut off water service to three customers but there were problems. At one residence, a fence was installed too close to the shut-off and that makes it impossible to turn the wrench without removing part of the fence. Another pit was full of cinders and needed to be excavated but this was located at a mobile home which is due to be removed. That location may be able to have the service line abandoned. For the third location, there is no shut-off valve so one may need to be installed.
Minutes of the August meeting were read, discussed and approved.
Treasurer Carolyn Rapp noted the village had a CD due and it was decided to renew for 24 months. In regards to water bills, a former resident contacted her and sent a partial payment but the rest of the bill has not been paid. Since the bill is for a renter, it was noted the landowner is responsible to pay for the bill. The owner will be contacted to see if the matter can be cleared up before the property goes on the market. The village treasury report was approved as presented. In regards to the community center, it was noted while discussing the report, the painting done at the building was a great improvement. The community center treasury report was also accepted as presented.
Kim Rabe presented two “Exit” signs to the board which were donated for the community center by Ray Williams. Rabe, in conjunction with a request from Leigh Medina, asked if a “stop” sign could replace the current “yield” sign at the intersection of Union and Ash streets. Several drivers are not even slowing down to acknowledge the current sign and since both Rabe and Medina take care of children, they are concerned with this as a safety issue. The general consensus is a new sign might not make much of a difference to those drivers who are disobeying signs in the village anyway.
Bills for the month were discussed and approved for payment.
Adjournment came at 8:13 p.m. with the next meeting set for Monday, Oct. 3, at city hall.