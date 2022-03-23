The Board of Education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 met Tuesday, March 15 in the board room at Crescent City Grade School. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. Those present recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call with the following members responding: Massey, Christi Pheifer, Tim Kollmann, Becky Dirks, Candi Butzow and Niebuhr. Also present was interim superintendent Rod Grimsley.
The executive session was deleted from the agenda.
The meeting date for Monday, April 18 was changed to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. The board discussed meeting dates for the 2022-23 school year, and it was discussed when a holiday occurs on a Monday to move the board meeting to the Tuesday after. The school calendar has been set with union approval. The proposed calendar, which will be voted upon at the next meeting, has a one-half day on Wednesday, Aug. 17; and Dec. 19 and 20 will be attendance days prior to the Christmas break which will begin Wednesday, Dec. 21. Teachers will report on Jan. 3 with students reporting back on Jan. 4, and the last day of school is set for May 26.
A two-year sports co-op agreement was set to be voted upon, with girls' softball added. Cross Country will still be a CCGS sport. The board did approve a small amount to Unit 9 to help offset costs. The board also discussed a copier contract as the five-year agreement with Xerox is up. Watts Copier Systems had the cheaper agreement on a five-year lease. Discussion took place on a speech agreement with Cissna Park.
The only board correspondence was a letter of resignation from Ryan Jones who currently serves as the PE teacher.
For the superintendent's report, Grimsley noted two water bottle fillers are in the hallway, with three dispensers kept. There are a few changes being made to accommodate Scholastic Bowl in the transportation department, and everything is fine with financials. State and federal reporting will begin working on ESSER III grant and the plan for using it during the 2022-23 school year.
James DeMay's principal's report noted CCGS enrollment is at 66 and there are 33 students in the district attending area high schools. For athletics, nine CCGS students will participate in track and field with Watseka. There are 12 students taking part in Scholastic Bowl with six regular meets slated, along with regional, sectional and state tournaments. It was announced the seventh graders had the highest percentage of attendance for February. State testing is set to begin the week students return from spring break (March 29-April 5).
Teachers who submitted classroom reports to the principal's report were Tonia Wengert, fourth grade; Stephanie Rippe, first grade; and Ryan Jones, physical ed.
The board approved consent agenda items: Minutes of the regular meeting conducted Feb. 28 and special meetings on March 1 and March 7, the treasurer's report dated Feb. 28, the payment of bills dated March 15, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports of Feb. 28; leaving closed minutes closed; destruction of audio tape older than 18 months, approve the inter-governmental agreement with Cissna Park for speech services for the 2022-23 school year; approve a 5-year contract with Watts Copiers, beginning May 2022; and approve the new two-year IESA sports co-op with Unit 9 for the 2022-2024 school years.
In other action, the board rehired non-tenured teachers Jane Daniels (math and science for junior high), Angela Rayman (third grade), Tonia Wengert (fourth grade) and Heather Gerth (ELA and social studies for junior high). The resignation of Ryan Jones was accepted. Lucas Schroeder was hired as principal for the 2022-23 school year and as superintendent/principal for the 2023-26 school years.
The board adjourned at 7:37 p.m. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 instead of the Monday after Easter.