The Crescent City village board met March 7 at city hall. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Mark Rabe at 7 p.m. Cathy Christensen, clerk, took roll with all trustees present: Steve Carley, Dennis Ritzma, Joe Belott, Kim Rabe, Jim Sorensen and Chris Morrical. Also present were treasurer Carolyn Rapp, ERH rep Phil DeLahr, Robinson Engineering rep Keith Mulholland, and village maintenance engineer Al Johnson.
Mulholland went over the road maintenance sheet which estimated costs of various road work to be done in town. Some of the estimates were discussed as to cost and where the work would take place. Robinson will solicit bids for these jobs and get back to the board at a later time. Carley asked what Mulholland thought of the village's roads and he said, “they are decent.” He later told the board it is “cheaper to maintain than replace” roads and commended the board for its upkeep of village streets.
DeLahr asked the board if there were any questions or items to be discussed. Christensen then read the monthly report which noted all required samples were collected and analyzed, monthly operating reports were submitted, a test was run on the emergency generator, the chlorine injector at the water plant was cleaned, wells were rotated and EIPA collected a sample from well No. 3. DeLahr said the sample from the well was not to cause alarm, it was something done periodically. Mayor Rabe asked about the chlorine smell in water in some of the homes and DeLahr said he would check into it.
Johnson noted two valves/meters hadn't been received yet. The dumpster was emptied recently and it was noted the village dump will open Saturday, April 2. He said a tire was being repaired for the backhoe and he noted the “dip” on Albrecht. He checked into chains for tires and the cost will be about $250. Banners will be going up, the pickleball court will need cleaned up, and a light on the memorial was run over by a snowmobile and will be put in for repair. There are a few other things he will need to do for spring but he's waiting for nicer weather.
Minutes of the Feb. 7 meeting were read, discussed and approved.
Rapp distributed her village treasury report and the report for the community center. There are several with past-due water bills so it was decided to contact ERH to begin shut-offs. She checked with the advisor for the new water bill program and he will get the late fee of $50 added. She received a letter offering ways to collect water bills via credit cards but the board decided to wait until all new water meters are installed and the program is running properly before voting on that issue. Both reports were approved.
Several requests were received seeking donations. The board approved donations to Cissna Park and Iroquois West high school post-proms, and Watseka Youth League (sports). An estimate from M&L Lawn Care to maintain weed control in the village was discussed and approved. American Relief Plan Act funds were discussed and the committee told the board of its proposals and asked for input. Board members are to report their suggestions at the next meeting.
Bills for the month were approved for payment.
Kim Rabe announced there would be an Easter egg hunt this year at Heritage Park. It will begin with photos with the Easter Bunny from 9 a.m. to about 9:45, with the hunt to begin promptly at 10. She will now begin the process of seeking donations for the event.
Adjournment came at 8:55 p.m. with the next meeting set for Monday, April 4.