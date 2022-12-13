The village board of Crescent City met Monday, Dec. 5 at city hall. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with all trustees present: Steve Carley, Jim Sorensen, Dennis Ritzma, Joe Belott, Kim Rabe and Chris Morrical. Also present were maintenance engineer Al Johnson and treasurer Mary Carley.
The monthly report from ERH was read. It noted all required samples were collected and analyzed, monthly operating reports were submitted, equipment was serviced, a test was run on the emergency generator, the chlorine injector at the water plant was cleaned, wells were rotated, JULIE locates were responded to, and fire hydrants were flushed.
ERH noted a meter pit and shut-off in an existing line was installed. After the work was done, the owner thought his yard hydrant had been damaged, noting the hydrant didn't look straight after the meter pit was installed. The hydrant was not uncovered during the work, according to ERH, and there were no signs of the hydrant leaking. A meter pit and shut-off was installed at another residence this past month. The ERH report covered the situation of having water restored to a building located near the 4-way stop.
Johnson gave an update on the things he has done this past month in preparation for the winter, along with routine maintenance. Mayor Rabe noted some of the village's buildings need to have furnace filters replaced so Johnson will look into that.
Minutes of the Nov. 7 meeting were read and approved.
Mary Carley distributed copies of her treasurery reports for the village and community center. Both reports were motioned and approved.
In other business, residents are reminded water bills are due Dec. 14. There were nine ARPA applications received so the committee will meet soon to go over those. Three trustee seats – those of Chris Morrical, Dennis Ritzma and Jim Sorensen – will be up for election next April. Petitions for those seats can be obtained from Christensen and are due to her by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. The Crescent City Christmas Celebration on Nov. 19 was deemed a success, with 50 children meeting with Santa.
Finally, the bills were presented and approved for payment.
Meeting dates for 2023 are as follows: Jan. 2, Feb. 6, March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5, July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 11, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4. These dates are be subject to change but advance notice will be given.
Motion to adjourn came at 8:18 p.m. with the next meeting set for Monday, Jan. 2.