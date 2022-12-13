The village board of Crescent City met Monday, Dec. 5 at city hall. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with all trustees present: Steve Carley, Jim Sorensen, Dennis Ritzma, Joe Belott, Kim Rabe and Chris Morrical. Also present were maintenance engineer Al Johnson and treasurer Mary Carley.

The monthly report from ERH was read. It noted all required samples were collected and analyzed, monthly operating reports were submitted, equipment was serviced, a test was run on the emergency generator, the chlorine injector at the water plant was cleaned, wells were rotated, JULIE locates were responded to, and fire hydrants were flushed.

