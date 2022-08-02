Crescent City

The Aug. 1 meeting of the Crescent City board of trustees was called to order by Mayor Mark Rabe at 7 p.m. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with the following present: Kim Rabe, Chris Morrical, Steve Carley, Dennis Ritzma, Jim Sorensen and Joe Belott. Also present were Al Johnson, village maintenance engineer, and Carolyn Rapp, treasurer.

The monthly report from ERH was read by Christensen. The report noted all required samples were collected and analyzed, with monthly operating reports submitted; the emergency generator was tested, the chlorine injector at the water plant was cleaned, JULIE locates were responded to, and chlorine and fluoride injectors at the water plant were replaced. Bolts on one of the piping flanges in the finished water line at the water plant were replaced, and maintenance on fire hydrants, including lubrication, began, with painting to be done where needed. GAI performed the annual calibration of the flow meters at the water plant.

