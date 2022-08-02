The Aug. 1 meeting of the Crescent City board of trustees was called to order by Mayor Mark Rabe at 7 p.m. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with the following present: Kim Rabe, Chris Morrical, Steve Carley, Dennis Ritzma, Jim Sorensen and Joe Belott. Also present were Al Johnson, village maintenance engineer, and Carolyn Rapp, treasurer.
The monthly report from ERH was read by Christensen. The report noted all required samples were collected and analyzed, with monthly operating reports submitted; the emergency generator was tested, the chlorine injector at the water plant was cleaned, JULIE locates were responded to, and chlorine and fluoride injectors at the water plant were replaced. Bolts on one of the piping flanges in the finished water line at the water plant were replaced, and maintenance on fire hydrants, including lubrication, began, with painting to be done where needed. GAI performed the annual calibration of the flow meters at the water plant.
Minutes of the July 5 meeting were read and approved.
Rapp reported to Johnson a meter reading was needed, and it was noted rent on a building was received for the months of July, August and September. There are several places where water meters still need to be installed. There are about a dozen or so residents who have not paid their water bills, which were due in June. It was decided to post on the village sign and Facebook page water bills are due by August 5 or they will be shut off. When water is shut off, the entire past-due amount, plus a $50 late fee and a $100 reconnection fee, will need to be paid in order for water service to be restored.
The village treasury report and community center treasury report were approved as presented.
Painting will begin at the Crescent City Community Center this week. Walls and ceilings, including the rest rooms, will be mudded, sanded, dents filled, primed and painted. The only area that will not be painted is the storage area. It was discussed having Tara Rader, the person in charge of cleaning and renting the community center, hand out a copy of the rules to those renting the center. There is to be no tape, glue, tacks or other means of fastening items to the walls and/or ceilings. A lot of damage has been done to the walls and paint so the board is going to be more strict with enforcing the rules.
The pavilion at Heritage Park will be powerwashed and have at least two coats of stain added. The board noted the park is available for renting for parties and reunions – when renting the park, it allows renters to have access to the concession stand area. If anyone is interested in renting the park, they can contact Tara Rader.
In new business, it was noted Central Illinois Disposal and Recycling has added a $101 surcharge to the monthly rate for garbage pick-up. The surcharge was added due to an increase in fuel and other costs associated with the collection and disposal of garbage. It was noted the trailer on Union Street has been sold and will be removed.
Bills for the month were approved for payment.
Adjournment came at 8 p.m. with the next meeting set for Monday, Sept. 12, due to the Labor Day holiday.