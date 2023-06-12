The June 5 meeting of the Crescent City board was called to order at 7:06 p.m. by Mayor Mark Rabe. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with all trustees present: Chris Morrical, Jim Sorensen, Steve Carley, Dennis Ritzma, Joe Belott and Kim Rabe. Others present were Pat Peterson of the Crescent City Historical Society, village maintenance engineer Al Johnson, building inspector Jeff Hildenbrand, and treasurer Mary Carley.

Peterson announced the CCHS has possession of the cornerstone of Crescent-Iroquois High School. She passed around a 2-page pictorial of something which the group may want to do with the cornerstone, which would be to erect it within the village. Nothing in regards to the cornerstone is set, but all village trustees were in favor of the project.

