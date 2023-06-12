The June 5 meeting of the Crescent City board was called to order at 7:06 p.m. by Mayor Mark Rabe. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with all trustees present: Chris Morrical, Jim Sorensen, Steve Carley, Dennis Ritzma, Joe Belott and Kim Rabe. Others present were Pat Peterson of the Crescent City Historical Society, village maintenance engineer Al Johnson, building inspector Jeff Hildenbrand, and treasurer Mary Carley.
Peterson announced the CCHS has possession of the cornerstone of Crescent-Iroquois High School. She passed around a 2-page pictorial of something which the group may want to do with the cornerstone, which would be to erect it within the village. Nothing in regards to the cornerstone is set, but all village trustees were in favor of the project.
Johnson had submitted some quotes to Mayor Rabe from James Trumann of BT Video Systems LLC. The board voted in favor of purchasing a unit which could have eight cameras connected to it. A sink hole by the Catholic Church has been worked on. He talked about one of the residences in which a large amount of water has gone through the meter. No leaks have been found so Johnson said he would swap out the meter with a different one to see if that could be the problem.
Mayor Rabe said three trees would be purchased this fall: two will go on village property at a residence and the other will be planted at Heritage Park in honor of Denny Boyer.
Minutes of the May 1 meeting were read and approved.
An ERH report was received and read by Christensen. ERH had submitted a proposal for the installation of a hydrant at the 4-way stop, in addition to reconnecting water to a northeast building. This proposal received the approval of all board members.
Building inspector Hildenbrand was present as the board had tabled discussion of his fees/reimbursement from an earlier meeting. Building permits will cost 25-cents per square foot and anything $25 or less will be Hildenbrand’s. Anything over $25 will be based upon a percentage. Hildenbrand will be more active in making sure buildings are following all standards and checking into items such as fencing around swimming pools.
When Mary Carley presented the treasurer reports, it was noted there was a substantial amount remaining to be paid on water bills. Late fees will be added, and then disconnections will take place. It was approved to renew one of the village’s CDs at a better rate. After discussion, both the village report and the community center report were approved.
Mayor Rabe let the board know he had checked into a building which is going on the market. The board also discussed the scoreboard at Heritage Park – none of the remotes can be found to the old system.
Bills for June were presented for payment and all were approved.
The meeting adjourned just after 9 p.m. The next board meeting will take place the second Monday of July (July 10) due to the Fourth of July holiday.