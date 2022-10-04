The board of trustees of Crescent City, in addition to other village officials, conducted a meeting Monday, Oct. 3 at city hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:59 p.m. by Mayor Mark Rabe. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with the following trustees present: Joe Belott, Steve Carley, Dennis Ritzma, Jim Sorensen and Kim Rabe. Also present were treasurer Mary Carley and past treasurer Carolyn Rapp, maintenance engineer Al Johnson, and building inspector Jeff Hildenbrand.
Johnson noted several of the new water meters have recently been installed and work progressed fairly well. There are still a couple residences where pits need to be installed, but for the most part, the work is gearing up and it's hoped to have most of them online for the November reading of meters. There is a need for a few more meters to be purchased and Mayor Rabe will take care of that.
An ERH report was read by Christensen, noting all required samples were collected and analyzed, with monthly operating reports submitted, equipment was serviced, a test was run on the emergency generator, the chlorine injector at the water plant was cleaned, JULIE locates were responded to, and wells were rotated. A request was made for a locate on Cherry Street and the area around the northeast corner of Routes 24/49 for exploratory digging to install water meters. An attempt was made to locate an existing service line on Grant Street in order to install an outside meter pit, but it was unsuccessful due to the amount of cars parked on the property. The homeowner will be asked to have the cars removed so another attempt can be made at finding the line.
Minutes of the September meeting were read, discussed and approved.
Carolyn Rapp and Mary Carley had presented the treasury reports for the village and community center. Updates on those with past-due water bills were given, and a CD needs to be renewed. Both reports were accepted by the board.
Bills for the month were presented, discussed and approved for payment.
In new business, Christensen announced three of the board members' positions will be up for re-election in April. After some discussion, it was agreed to extend Crescent City's trick-or-treat hours to 4:30-7 p.m. ERH is still working on getting the water supply reconnected to the former pawn shop and storage units.
Board officials were made aware of a public meeting set for Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the community center. The meeting will be hosted by the Unit District #249 Board of Education and school administration to address the issue of deactivating the Crescent City Grade School junior high.
Kim Rabe brought up the ideas being formulated for Christmas in Crescent City this year. The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 19. Plans are to have a small parade made up of decorated golf carts and/or lawn mowers. Santa will be on his float and make the trek to the community center where he will meet and greet children. The village will still have treats for the children, refreshments for all who visit, and a few drawings for prizes. There will not be a bake sale as in years past. Anyone who has ideas or suggestions for this event can contact Kim Rabe at 815-683-2613, send an email to dkrabe@att.net or message Crescent City, IL 60928 on Facebook.
Motion to adjourn was made at 8:06 with the next meeting set for Monday, Nov. 7 at city hall.