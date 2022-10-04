The board of trustees of Crescent City, in addition to other village officials, conducted a meeting Monday, Oct. 3 at city hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:59 p.m. by Mayor Mark Rabe. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with the following trustees present: Joe Belott, Steve Carley, Dennis Ritzma, Jim Sorensen and Kim Rabe. Also present were treasurer Mary Carley and past treasurer Carolyn Rapp, maintenance engineer Al Johnson, and building inspector Jeff Hildenbrand.

Johnson noted several of the new water meters have recently been installed and work progressed fairly well. There are still a couple residences where pits need to be installed, but for the most part, the work is gearing up and it's hoped to have most of them online for the November reading of meters. There is a need for a few more meters to be purchased and Mayor Rabe will take care of that.

