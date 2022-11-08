Mark Rabe, mayor of Crescent City, called the Nov. 7 meeting of the town board to order at 7:02 p.m. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with all trustees present: Jim Sorensen, Joe Belott, Kim Rabe, Steve Carley, Chris Morrical and Dennis Ritzma. Also present were treasurer Mary Carley and maintenance engineer Al Johnson.

Chad Johnson, of Veolia North America, was present to give a presentation on the services his company offers. This is a water tower maintenance program which the board can purchase. The water tower would still belong to the village but Veolia would take on the responsibility of all maintenance and required repairs. The board tabled a motion on this until a later time.

