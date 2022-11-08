Mark Rabe, mayor of Crescent City, called the Nov. 7 meeting of the town board to order at 7:02 p.m. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with all trustees present: Jim Sorensen, Joe Belott, Kim Rabe, Steve Carley, Chris Morrical and Dennis Ritzma. Also present were treasurer Mary Carley and maintenance engineer Al Johnson.
Chad Johnson, of Veolia North America, was present to give a presentation on the services his company offers. This is a water tower maintenance program which the board can purchase. The water tower would still belong to the village but Veolia would take on the responsibility of all maintenance and required repairs. The board tabled a motion on this until a later time.
ERH submitted an October work report which listed the following: Collected and analyzed all required samples and submitted monthly operating reports, serviced equipment, test ran the emergency generator, cleaned the chlorine injector at the water plant, responded to JULIE locates, and rotated wells. Mayor Rabe noted ERH has been in contact with him in regards to getting water hooked up at the former pawn shop.
Al Johnson said he had gotten some trees planted. Because Crescent City is welcoming Christmas earlier this year (Saturday, Nov. 19), he was asked if decorations could be put up before then. He noted he will try to get that done.
Mary Carley presented her reports to the board. Of the two delinquent water bills, one has made arrangements for payments. Her village report was accepted as presented. On the community center report, it was noted someone had rented the building but has negated on paying – a couple ideas were presented in order to get the bill paid. The community center report was also accepted as presented.
Bills for the month were motioned for payment.
Each board member received a copy of the village's Annual Tax Levy Ordinance. After discussion, Ordinance No. 2022-07-11 was approved with all trustees voting “aye.”
Kim Rabe noted the plans for this year's Christmas celebration and Santa's visit were moving along. The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 19, with a “parade.” Parade entries will include ATVs, lawn mowers, garden tractors, golf carts and the like which can be decorated for Christmas. A liability form will need to be signed either before or the morning of the parade – any entry which does not have a signed liability form will not be allowed to participate. Those who want to participate can meet at the corner of Jerry Ash Avenue and Maple Street by 9:40 a.m. The parade will kick-off at 10 and travel through the north side of town first, then the south side, ending up at the community center.
Once at the community center, around 10:45 a.m., a Recognition of Christmas Ambassadors will take place in front of the community center. The recognition is for the men and women who represented Santa Claus or Mrs. Claus over the years in the community. A proclamation will be presented to the family of the following: Kathryn Cavitt, George Dexter, Wayne Bruniga, Roger and Arliss Seggebruch, and Jim Ulfers. This will take about 15 minutes.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Santa will be in the community center to hear children's Christmas wishes and for photos. Light refreshments will be available. Denise Kosik will be serving hot chocolate in front of the Thrivent office. All of the festivities are sponsored by the village and will be free of charge.
Kim Rabe also brought up the issue of complaints from citizens in regards to those who are speeding on the streets of the village and disregarding posted signs (yield, stop). The board is under the assumption if they are disregarding the signage, installing different signs (all stop signs) won't alleviate the problem. Mrs. Rabe spoke with a member of the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office and has learned it is okay to video people who are disregarding the signage. A police officer cannot issue a citation based on the video of an individual; however, the officer can approach the driver and let them be made aware they are being watched for speeding and/or disregarding posted signs.
The motion to adjourn came at 8:55 p.m. with the next meeting set for Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at city hall.