Mayor Mark Rabe called the April 4 meeting of the village board to order at 7:05 p.m. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with all trustees present: Dennis Ritzma, Jim Sorensen, Joe Belott, Kim Rabe, Chris Morrical and Steve Carley. Also present were village treasurer Carolyn Rapp, mainteinance engineer Al Johnson and ERH rep Sean McBride.
Discussion took place on the recent boil order. Apparently there's a technical problem in which the emergency numbers are not being called soon enough (as water leaves the tower). The problem is currently being addressed to prevent further problems. Christensen requested an itemized bill from ERH so the board can track which hydrants have been replaced and make a list of those which still need replacing. Due to a couple difficulties in finding water meter shut-off valves, the board gave ERH the okay to continue with water disconnects due to unpaid bills.
Johnson noted there is a resident who would like to add to his gravel parking area and this was okayed. The new pickleball net is in and the new tire has been put on the backhoe.
Minutes of the March meeting was read and approved.
Rapp's village treasury report was discussed and approved. The community center report was discussed and Mayor Rabe noted he has explained the rent for the community center is $75 for anyone who wants to use it. The community center report was then accepted.
Mayor Rabe announced the sheriff's golf outing is set for June 3. He inquired to how the committee was doing on plans for American Rescue Plan Act funds. Christensen noted if the application was okayed by the board, she would get that submitted to the federal agency. The board approved the committee's application for ARPA funds. A committee meeting will take place in May to get the process finalized on its use of ARPA funds.
Mayor Rabe noted the community building on South Street has some roof leakage. The board advised Rabe to check into the cost of repairing the roof compared to the cost of replacing the roof. There are some lights in the community which still need replaced. Any resident who had a tree (or trees) removed from their property due to disease and would like a replacement tree (or trees) can contact Mayor Rabe at 815-383-4915. The replacement trees are free.
The community Easter egg hunt will take place Saturday, April 16, at Heritage Park. The Easter Bunny should be available for photos from around 9 a.m. until about 9:45, and the egg hunt will start sharply at 10 a.m. There are five age groups: Under 2 years of age, 2-3 years old, 4-5 years old, 6-7 years old, and 8-10 years old. This is a free event and each age group will have a grand prize basket, along with several prize eggs in each age group.
Bills were motioned and approved for payment.
Adjourment was made at 8:10 p.m. with the next meeting set for Monday, May 2, at city hall.