The May 2 meeting of the Crescent City village board was called to order by Mayor Mark Rabe at 7:01 p.m. Cathy Christensen, clerk, took roll call with the following trustees present: Kim Rabe, Joe Belott, Steve Carley, Chris Morrical and Dennis Ritzma. Also present were village maintenance engineer Al Johnson and treasurer Carolyn Rapp.
The ERH work report was read by Christensen. In the past month ERH collected and analyzed all required samples and submitted monthly operating reports, serviced equipment, ran a test on the emergency generator, cleaned the chlorine injector at the water plant, and responded to JULIE locates. After hydrant flushing took place, it was discovered the hydrant at Colfax and Garfield streets would not shut off completely. This hydrant happens to be one of the older hydrants so does not have an isolation valve. ERH recommended this hydrant be replaced.
EHR reported a problem in locating a shut-off valve on Union Street. The one shut-off found would disconnect water service for several units; the only way to disconnect a single unit would be to have permission to enter the unit. ERH also adjusted the alarm set-points on the water tower and began cleaning the red water filter.
Johnson discussed problems he is having at the dump but hopefully this will be resolved. The village is still restricting use of the dump and keeping a close eye on how it is being used. He noted hot water at the concession stand is not working so the board may want to check into a new unit, which the board will do. He asked for a couple state flag replacements. He has opened up the bathrooms at Heritage Park and there were already some problems, which he addressed. There are about 16 water meters to be installed and Johnson reported some of the meters have been received.
Minutes of the regular meeting conducted April 4 were read and approved with corrections, as were the minutes of a special meeting which took place April 25.
Rapp presented her reports for the village and community center – both were approved.
Mayor Rabe noted new trees were ordered and will be planted. Anyone who had trees removed due to disease are eligible to get replacement trees so if you want replacements contact the mayor. Jeff Hildenbrand will take on the role as the new building inspector since Denny Boyer has resigned. Until Hildenbrand can officially take the post, Mayor Rabe is the temporary building inspector. Garage sales are this weekend and it was announced the two local bars (Blondie’s and The Depot) will again have a joint celebration June 18-19, which is Fathers’ Day weekend and the anniversary of the 1970 train derailment.
Mayor Rabe reported he had inspected the city building by Heritage Park and the metal roof was in much worse shape than originally thought. He obtained three estimates and the board voted to go with Eisenmann out of Cissna Park. Julie Ahlden had contacted Rabe to see if there were any community services members of the Woodworth Kountry Kovers 4H Club could do for the village and a few ideas were shared.
Christensen read a report from Robinson Engineering which had received four bids in regards to local work to be done. Grosso Trucking submitted three bids and Grosso Construction submitted a single bid. All bids were at or under the amount specified so were approved. A board member (Chris Morrical) will serve as Santa during his visit to Crescent City on Dec. 3.
Anyone who would like a message put on the electronic sign in front of the city hall (such as anniversaries, congratulatory, happy birthday, etc.) can text the message to Mayor Rabe at 815-383-4915.
Bills for the month were discussed and approved.
Motion for adjournment came at about 8:30 p.m. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, June 6 at city hall.