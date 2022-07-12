Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting of the Crescent City board of trustees to order at 6:55 p.m., Tuesday, July 5. Trustee Kim Rabe took roll call in the absense of Cathy Christensen, clerk,with the following present: Chris Morrical, Steve Carley, Joe Belott, Jim Sorensen, Kim Rabe and Dennis Ritzma. Also present was treasurer Carolyn Rapp.
Shortly after the meeting began, Christensen arrived.
A report from EHR arrived via email and noted all required samples were collected and analyzed, monthly operating reports were submitted, equipment was serviced, the emergency generator was test-run, the chlorine injector at the water plant was cleaned, JULIE requests were responded to, and a curb stop for a building on the southeast corner of Route 24/49 was located. A fire hydrant was replaced and a gate valve installed where one didn't exist at Colfax and Garfield streets. Due to the installation of the hydrant, a boil order had to be issued, which was lifted once water samples came back with good results. ERH also prepared, printed and delivered annual Consumer Confidence reports, and rotated wells.
Al Johnson, village maintenance engineer, was not present but Mayor Rabe noted Johnson power-washed the dug-outs at Heritage Park. Julie Ahlden, leader of the Woodworth Kountry Klovers 4H Club, had inquired about club members painting the dug-outs. Discussion also took place on the painting of caps of fire hydrants – colors will correspond to the water pressure of the hydrant.
Members talked about the fire in Watseka: It was noted 17 fire departments responded to the fire and several businesses donated food, water, ice and other needed items to firefighters.
Minutes of the regular meeting on June 6 were discussed and passed.
Carolyn Rapp distributed copies of her reports – one for the village and one for the community center. Both reports were approved by the board. Rapp discussed several residents had past-due water bills – it's not known if the bills aren't being received (they are post-card size) or if there is another reason many were late with their payments. She said of all the water bills, approximately 80 had higher than normal readings, with several having much higher readings. She was set to meet with a fellow about the new water program to see if there is a reason why some of the bills were much higher.
Discussion took place on the community center. It was noted the walls really need to be painted. There seems to be a problem with decorations and notices being taped to the walls. Carolyn will check to see if rules are posted or if there are copies available and maybe Tara Rader, who is in charge of renting out the community center, will hand them out when she collects the rent fees.
Rapp announced her intention to resign from her post but noted she will stay until someone is hired and she will help train.
In new business, Mayor Rabe asked if anyone thought the village needed to be sprayed for mosquitos but no one had been having any issues. He reported the Fathers' Day garage crawl had gone well as did the fireworks. There are still some water meters which need to be installed but UMI is currently busy with another job. The board talked about having a water meter installed at the old weigh station building, which is owned by the village and rented out.
Discussion got around to the dumpster the village purchased and set inside the dump. The board purchased the dumpster because in years past, the village conducted a spring clean-up day and the board would pay $500 to rent a dumpster and then volunteers would help collect discarded items throughout the village. It was hoped the dumpster would be used periodically and the clean-up day could be eliminated as volunteers were harder to get.
The dumpster has been used to clean out entire households and estates, and that was not the purpose. Those who empty households or have remodeling materials to get rid of are responsible for renting their own dumpsters. The dumpster is being emptied on an almost monthly basis, which can cost anywhere from $400-$600 – which is way more than the annual expense of the clean-up day. After much discussion and sharing ideas, the board has decided to charge for the use of the dumpster. So far, the following fees will be implemented: $20 for a couch or large mattress; $10 for a chair or smaller mattresses; and a small donation can be made for those who are getting rid of just a small amount of acceptable items. More discussion on the dumpster and fees will be discussed at a later time.
The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at city hall.