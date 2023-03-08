The Crescent City village board met Monday, April 3, at city hall. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. with clerk Cathy Christensen taking roll call. All trustees – Steve Carley, Joe Belott, Dennis Ritzma, Kim Rabe, Jim Sorensen and Chris Morrical – were present. Also attending were maintenance engineer Al Johnson, treasurer Mary Carley, building inspector Jeff Hildenbrand, Sean McBride of ERH, and Chad Johnson of Utility Service Group/Water (formerly known as Veolia).
Chad Johnson, who had visited the board previously, took questions from members in regards to entering a contract with the company. The company takes care of the water tower upkeep and maintenance, and makes sure all OSHA requirements are met, if not exceeded. Some discussion took place as to the painting of the tower, and ERH will coordinate with USG/W in making sure the town’s water supply is kept safe.
McBride discussed the issue of getting water service to the building located at the northeast corner of the 4-way stop. He will work up plans for getting this done. He mentioned the service contract with the village is expiring soon and he’ll get an updated contract to the board.
Hildenbrand presented a check to the treasurer for the cost of a building permit for a garage, and he talked about the cost of permits. He has gone through the paperwork of the previous building inspector and cannot find an ordinance in regards to costs of permits. He and Mayor Rabe will come up with the information needed to create an ordinance which will clarify costs for different buildings.
Minutes of the Feb. 6 meeting were read and approved.
Al Johnson updated the board on the water leak issue at a residence … he used the new system to record water usage at the home and was able to determine the leak has been fixed. He was asked about replacing some of the stop signs in the community. He presented the board with some estimates for water pumps as the village doesn’t have its own. It was approved by the board for Johnson to purchase the new pump.
The village treasurer’s report was presented, then approved, as was the report for the community center. There is still over $1,700 owed in past-due water bills.
In new business, it was noted the Cissna Park girls’ softball league has asked to use the Heritage Park ball diamond. The league will take care of some of the work, with the village needing to check out the lights and scoreboard, along with fixing a water issue in one of the dug-outs. A plan was distributed for work to be done on Union/Ash streets and after discussing those plans, the board approved the work.
A proposal regarding the billboard on the north side of Route 24 was discussed. After a few ideas were talked about, the board is tabling the matter for later discussion. Several itemizations from M&L Lawn Care were discussed, with all being approved. The roof of the tin shed the village owns but is currently renting was approved to get a new roof. The board then discussed and approved a couple donations.
Bills were discussed and approved for payment.
Motion to adjourn came at 9:05 p.m. with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, at city hall.