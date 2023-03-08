Crescent City

The Crescent City village board met Monday, April 3, at city hall. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. with clerk Cathy Christensen taking roll call. All trustees – Steve Carley, Joe Belott, Dennis Ritzma, Kim Rabe, Jim Sorensen and Chris Morrical – were present. Also attending were maintenance engineer Al Johnson, treasurer Mary Carley, building inspector Jeff Hildenbrand, Sean McBride of ERH, and Chad Johnson of Utility Service Group/Water (formerly known as Veolia).

Chad Johnson, who had visited the board previously, took questions from members in regards to entering a contract with the company. The company takes care of the water tower upkeep and maintenance, and makes sure all OSHA requirements are met, if not exceeded. Some discussion took place as to the painting of the tower, and ERH will coordinate with USG/W in making sure the town’s water supply is kept safe.

