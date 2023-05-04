Mayor Mark Rabe called the Crescent City village board meeting to order at 6:57 p.m. Monday, May 1. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with all trustees present: Chris Morrical, Jim Sorensen, Kim Rabe, Steve Carley, Joe Belott and Dennis Ritzma. Also present were treasurer Mary Carley, building inspector Jeff Hildenbrand, and village maintenance engineer Al Johnson. ERH rep Sean McBride arrived a bit later.

Johnson reported the cameras are working at the park, but they definitely need to be upgraded. He shared a business card of someone who can get the equipment upgraded and provide better coverage and recording capabilities. The board will invite James Trumann of BT Video Systems LLC to a future meeting. The problem of golf carts being on the baseball field and inside the park area was discussed. It was decided signs be made and posted to prevent the problem. The Cissna Park girls’ softball league will be using the field at Heritage Park for some of its games this summer and the golf carts may cause problems as far as the work already done on the field.