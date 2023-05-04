Mayor Mark Rabe called the Crescent City village board meeting to order at 6:57 p.m. Monday, May 1. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with all trustees present: Chris Morrical, Jim Sorensen, Kim Rabe, Steve Carley, Joe Belott and Dennis Ritzma. Also present were treasurer Mary Carley, building inspector Jeff Hildenbrand, and village maintenance engineer Al Johnson. ERH rep Sean McBride arrived a bit later.
Johnson reported the cameras are working at the park, but they definitely need to be upgraded. He shared a business card of someone who can get the equipment upgraded and provide better coverage and recording capabilities. The board will invite James Trumann of BT Video Systems LLC to a future meeting. The problem of golf carts being on the baseball field and inside the park area was discussed. It was decided signs be made and posted to prevent the problem. The Cissna Park girls’ softball league will be using the field at Heritage Park for some of its games this summer and the golf carts may cause problems as far as the work already done on the field.
There apparently is a leak at the hydrant located on the lot of Crescent-Iroquois High School. A resident has asked for a damaged tree to be removed. Kim Rabe thanked Johnson for all his help with the Easter egg hunt and noted there was a very good turn-out for the event.
ERH sent a report over and McBride discussed the process of getting water to the 4-way stop. Christensen also said she and her husband have a lot on the west side of Route 49 and they are wanting to get water to their lot. McBride presented a new contract to provide services for the village’s water system. The new contract was approved by the board.
Minutes of the April 3 meeting were read and accepted as presented.
Mary Carley presented the village and community center reports to the board. Water bills have been sent out and are due June 1. Both treasury reports were approved and accepted.
In new business, Mayor Rabe noted an individual is interested in purchasing property and wondered about rezoning. It was suggested Johnson do a ride-about in the village each month to check on water usage in the village – this will help residents who may have a water leak – the leak can be found earlier and taken care of before the next reading of bills and hopefully prevent high water bills for some. There was a sink-hole on Colfax that has been repaired.
Morrical asked the board for approval of a garage crawl on June 17, Fathers’ Day weekend. After discussing what is planned, the board gave its approval.
As Jeff Hildenbrand is the building inspector/permit issuer, the board asked if fees had been set. For now, a building permit will be charged at 25-cents per square foot (with a minimum of $25), but no compensation for Hildenbrand has been set. After discussion, the board wants to discuss fees and compensation with Hildenbrand so this item was tabled to a future meeting.
Spring garage sales are Friday-Saturday, May 12-13, but many residents have sales on Thursday, May 11.
Bills were discussed and approved for payment.
Adjournment was made at 8:35 p.m. with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, June 5.