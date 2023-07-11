The Crescent City board met Monday, July 10, with Mayor Mark Rabe calling the meeting to order at 7:08 p.m. Clerk Cathy Christensen would arrive later in the meeting, so trustee Kim Rabe took roll call with the following present: Steve Carley, Joe Belott, Dennis Ritzma, Chris Morrical and Rabe. Others present were treasurer Mary Carley, village maintenance engineer Al Johnson, building inspector Jeff Hildenbrand, and James Trumann of BT Video Systems, LLC.
Trumann discussed the video sytem the board had approved for purchase, noting the prior estimate did not include labor. He discussed the advantages of the 8-channel system when compared with the current system, which is very outdated. The system will allow additional cameras to be used where needed and the recorded images will be a better quality. Trumann noted he has around 4,000 camears in operation throughout Iroquois County. He will send an agreement to the clerk so the system can be set up, noting he could even offer a class to show how the system works and how to use it effectively.
Johnson noted he had met with Trumann and invited him to the meeting so all village officials would know what the camea system offers. He said he was working on a mess at the village dump and he had finished painting all the curbs and yellow stripes.
June meeting minutes were discussed and approved.
ERH reported it had collected and analyzed all required samples and submitted monthly operating reports, serviced equipment, test ran the emergency generator, rotated wells, cleaned the chlorine injector, and responded to JULIE locate requests. Belott had discussed the 4-way corner work with Sean McBride of ERH and he shared the ways a service line can be connected. Due to the length of time involved and the needed permits, the board rescinded its first approval of the work details and voted instead to just have ERH install a service line.
When Mary Carley presented her village treasury report, it was noted there were some discrepancies with a couple of water bills. There are still homes without shut-offs and, so far, there over $2,000 us still owed on water bills which were due June 1. Much discussion took place on the amount of electricity being used at the pump house as that utility bill is quite high. In regards to the community center report, the board voted to move the community center's checking and CD from Prospect Bank to First Trust and Savings Bank of Watseka. Both reports were approved by the board.
After discussing items on the Annual Appropriation Ordinance and making a few minor changes, the board gave its approval.
Christensen received a note of appreciation from Utility Service Group/Water for the board's approval of a service contract for water tower maintenance.
Bills for the month were presented and approved for payment.
The meeting adjourned at 8:49 p.m. with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, August 7. Meetings take