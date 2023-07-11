The Crescent City board met Monday, July 10, with Mayor Mark Rabe calling the meeting to order at 7:08 p.m. Clerk Cathy Christensen would arrive later in the meeting, so trustee Kim Rabe took roll call with the following present: Steve Carley, Joe Belott, Dennis Ritzma, Chris Morrical and Rabe. Others present were treasurer Mary Carley, village maintenance engineer Al Johnson, building inspector Jeff Hildenbrand, and James Trumann of BT Video Systems, LLC.

Trumann discussed the video sytem the board had approved for purchase, noting the prior estimate did not include labor. He discussed the advantages of the 8-channel system when compared with the current system, which is very outdated. The system will allow additional cameras to be used where needed and the recorded images will be a better quality. Trumann noted he has around 4,000 camears in operation throughout Iroquois County. He will send an agreement to the clerk so the system can be set up, noting he could even offer a class to show how the system works and how to use it effectively.

Tags