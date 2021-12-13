The Crescent City village board met Monday, Dec. 6 at city hall. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. and clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call. Present were Dennis Ritzma, Joe Belott, Kim Rabe, Steve Carley and Jim Sorensen. Also attending were village maintenance engineer Al Johnson and treasurer Carolyn Rapp.
Johnson reported he had the Christmas decorations hung and he needs a couple more water meters ordered. He noted there are about a dozen or so places where meters need to be installed but some of those installations are delayed due to the homeowner needing some plumbing done. The new water bill program cannot be used until all meters have been installed and a dry-run takes place to check all meters to be activated.
After Rapp explained why water bills haven't been completed yet, the board decided when new meters arrive, those who need plumbing done at their residences will be given a time table they must comply with in order to get the installation completed. Residences will need to meet the requirements or have the water supply shut off.
Minutes of the November meeting were read and approved.
Rapp noted she may need to have a new printer in order to use the new water bill program. She is hoping to get water bills sent out around Christmas time – these bills will have a 30-day due date. Her village treasurer's report was discussed, then accepted, as was the report for the community center.
Christensen told the board the company used to spray for mosquitoes has been sold and the new owner has expressed interest in continuing services for the village. A copy of the audit was handed to each trustee and discussed.
Mayor Mark Rabe asked the board to discuss the appointment of Chris Morrical to the trustee position recently vacated by Scott Dirks. Morrical had attended the November meeting and had been asked questions about his interest in the position. After some discussion, the board motioned to appoint Morrical to the board with all trustees voting in favor. Morrical is set to take the oath of office at the January meeting.
A committee was set up to come up with a plan for American Rescue Plan Act funds. The committee will consist of Jim Sorensen, Christensen, Joe Belott and Kim Rabe.
The schedule of meetings was discussed and set up for 2022. So far, meetings are set to take place as follows: Monday, Jan. 10; Monday, Feb. 7; Monday, March 7; Monday, April 4; Monday, May 2; Monday, June 6; to be set at a later time is either Tuesday, July 5 or Monday, July 11, due to Independence Day; Monday, Aug. 1; Monday, Sept. 12; Monday, Oct. 3; Monday, Nov. 7; and Monday, Dec. 5.
The month's bills were presented and approved for payment.
Motion to adjourn was made at 8:33 p.m., with the next meeting taking place Monday, Jan. 10. This is one week later than the first Monday of the month due to the New Year's holiday.