Mayor Mark Rabe called the April 3 meeting of the village board to order at 6:58 p.m. Cathy Christensen, clerk, took roll call with all trustees present: Dennis Ritzma, Chris Morrical, Steve Carley, Kim Rabe, Steve Carley and Joe Belott. Also present were building inspector Jeff Hildenbrand, treasurer Mary Carley, maintenance engineer Al Johnson, Jeremy Bohlmann of O'Reilly Auto Parts, and Keith Mulholland of Robinson Engineering.
Bohlmann talked to the board about the possible advantages of having an account with O'Reilly Auto Parts. He gave several areas in which O'Reilly can be advantageous, such as being able to make hydraulic hoses in-house and the business is open seven days a week. He then fielded questions from the board.
Mulholland presented copies of a plan of roadwork the board had approved at the previous meeting and asked if there were any questions. He then distributed copies of a plan which included four projects, which the board and Mulholland discussed. The board approved the four-project proposal.
Minutes of the March 6 meeting were read, discussed and approved.
No ERH representative was present at the meeting but a report had been turned in. Joe Belott, speaking on behalf of ERH, noted the company plans to flow test the hydrants the evenings of April 17-21. The tests should take place in the late evening/early morning hours (10 p.m. to 4 a.m. - give or take). It was requested the hoods and stakes be removed from the hydrants before flow testing. Belott and Mayor Rabe will get together at the 4-way stop to discuss water line options for that area.
Johnson reported he had purchased a trash pump and replaced some of the stop signs. Use of the ball diamond at Heritage Park was discussed as there are a couple summer ball teams interested in using the park for games. He will have the concession area ready for Saturday's egg hunt, noting he will not be turning on the water at this time. An update on water meter installations was given.
Mary Carley passed around a copy of a notice she has put together in regards to water bills needing to be paid on-time. The notice explained when bills are read, when they are mailed, and when they are due. As with most utility bills, water bills not paid on-time are subject to a late fee and, after a certain amount of time, the water is subject to shut-off with a reconnection fee in place. The village report was approved as presented, as was the community center report.
The village received two estimates for repair of the door at the pump house. After discussion, the board made its decision but no date on when the work will be done. Mayor Rabe announced the Iroquois County Sheriff's Golf Outing will be Friday, June 2. Some board members were interested in getting a team together.
Bills were discussed and approved for payment.
Adjournment was at 8:27 p.m. with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, at city hall.