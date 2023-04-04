Mayor Mark Rabe called the April 3 meeting of the village board to order at 6:58 p.m. Cathy Christensen, clerk, took roll call with all trustees present: Dennis Ritzma, Chris Morrical, Steve Carley, Kim Rabe, Steve Carley and Joe Belott. Also present were building inspector Jeff Hildenbrand, treasurer Mary Carley, maintenance engineer Al Johnson, Jeremy Bohlmann of O'Reilly Auto Parts, and Keith Mulholland of Robinson Engineering.

Bohlmann talked to the board about the possible advantages of having an account with O'Reilly Auto Parts. He gave several areas in which O'Reilly can be advantageous, such as being able to make hydraulic hoses in-house and the business is open seven days a week. He then fielded questions from the board.

