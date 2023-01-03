Mayor Mark Rabe called the Jan. 2 meeting of the village board to order at 6:56 p.m. at city hall. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with the following trustees present: Jim Sorensen, Joe Belott, Steve Carley, Chris Morrical and Kim Rabe. Also present were treasurer Mary Carley and maintenance engineer Al Johnson.
No December report was received from ERH at the time of the meeting.
Johnson didn't have much to report. He noted Christmas decorations were still up and had withstood the strong winds of December. He and trustee Belott had helped a resident who had frozen water pipes and a leaking water meter. Another home was reported with frozen pipes but no one is currently living there.
Minutes of the Dec. 5 meeting were read and approved.
Mary Carley's village treasury report noted some residents were paying the late fees and others were not. Those who didn't pay the late fee will have that amount added to their next bill. The board will institute a written policy in which all residents will be notified what the policies will be in regards to due dates, late fee dates, and shut-off dates. Meters are read in April and October, with the bills issued at the first of May (due first of June) and at the first of November (due in December). As of the village's report dated Jan. 2, there was over $2,800 owed the village in past due water bills. Some residents have complained their water bills were high, and in a couple instances it is due to water leaks. With the new system, Johnson has the capability (in some situations) to locate homes with water leaks. The village report was accepted as presented.
The treasury report of the Crescent City Community Center was then addressed. The board motioned and approved the community center to be responsible for its own utility bills. The community center treasury report was approved.
Mayor Rabe didn't have a lot to report but said he had told Johnson to be looking for a 2-3” sump pump and a locator. Mary Carley noted there are still a couple places which don't have new water meters so she will have Johnson get the list to Mark Rabe. Due to a couple past problems of payment of the rental fee for the community center, a rental agreement was written up. The agreement will have to be signed by the renter, and all fees will be paid up-front; it was voted by the board, if a renter doesn't keep the scheduled day, the fee will be non-refundable.
Steve Carley addressed the board about contracting with a company for the upkeep of the water tower and part of the water system. The board tabled full discussion on this issue to a later meeting.
Bills for the month were approved for payment.
Meetings for 2023 are as follows: February 6, March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5, July 10 (tentative), Aug. 7, Sept. 11 (tentative), Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4. All meetings begin at 7 p.m. and take place at city hall. For those meetings taking place the second Monday of the month, notices will be posted in advance at city hall.
Motion to adjourn the meeting came at 8:17 p.m., with the next meeting set for Monday, Feb. 6.