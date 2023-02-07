The Feb. 6 meeting of the Crescent City village board was called to order by Mayor Mark Rabe at 7 p.m. Roll call was taken by Cathy Christensen, clerk, with the following trustees present: Joe Belott, Kim Rabe, Jim Sorensen and Steve Carley. Also present were maintenance engineer Al Johnson and treasurer Mary Carley.
The ERH work report for January was read. All required samples were collected and analyzed, with monthly operating reports submitted; the equipment was serviced and the emergerncy generator was tested; the chlorine injector at the water plant was cleaned, and wells were rotated. Transmitter boxes and programmed meters were installed, and several curb stop installations were called in. ERH also responded to JULIE locate requests.
Joe Belott also reported on ERH issues he addressed. He noted some of the parts which had been ordered long ago and were unavailable are starting to come in but most of them are parts the village already has. He noticed there was some maintenance which needs to be done and he asked if the village may be interested in selling some of the old meters no longer used. He talked about the issue of getting water to a business at the 4-way stop at the west edge of town and how that issue may be resolved. It was noted there are some streets where hydrants need to be installed so that will be looked into.
Minutes of the January meeting were read and approved.
Johnson noted Christmas decorations were set to be taken down this week. He said he had found a locator at the shop – he cleaned it up and it seems to work but needs batteries. He discussed a residence in which there must be a leak but the resident hasn't found it yet. The water usage is quite high but the leak is not on the city's end. Some small trees and brush will be cleared along the ditch soon.
Mary Carley went over her reports with the board. Just over $1,800 is still owed in past-due water bills. Both reports – the village and community center – were accepted as presented.
February's bills were approved for payment.
In new business, Mayor Rabe said he has called the railroad and asked for the crossings to be fixed. The roof of the shed the town rents out is leaking so that will need fixed. Steve Carley brought up he had talked with others using Veiola for water tower maintenance and said he got all positive remarks. The board will invite Chad Johnson back to a meeting so the program can be outlined and discussed with village officials and ERH. It was noted old meters can be recycled so Steve Carley will check into that. Kim Rabe noted she will begin gathering donations for the Easter egg hunt, which will be Saturday, April 9. The Easter bunny will be available for photos starting at 9 a.m. and the egg hunt starts promptly at 10. Spring garage sales are May 12-13, and fall garage sales are Sept. 15-16. These events will be posted on the village Facebook page and the village sign.
Motion to adjourn came at 8:30 p.m. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, March 6 at city hall.