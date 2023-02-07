The Feb. 6 meeting of the Crescent City village board was called to order by Mayor Mark Rabe at 7 p.m. Roll call was taken by Cathy Christensen, clerk, with the following trustees present: Joe Belott, Kim Rabe, Jim Sorensen and Steve Carley. Also present were maintenance engineer Al Johnson and treasurer Mary Carley.

The ERH work report for January was read. All required samples were collected and analyzed, with monthly operating reports submitted; the equipment was serviced and the emergerncy generator was tested; the chlorine injector at the water plant was cleaned, and wells were rotated. Transmitter boxes and programmed meters were installed, and several curb stop installations were called in. ERH also responded to JULIE locate requests.

