Mayor Mark Rabe called the Jan. 10 meeting of the Crescent City village board to order at 7 p.m. Present were trustees Joe Belott, Kim Rabe, Steve Carley and Dennis Ritzma. Also present were clerk Cathy Christensen, maintenance engineer Al Johnson, treasurer Carolyn Rapp, Tim McClain and Chris Morrical.
Morrical was given the oath of office by Christensen. He is filling the trustee seat vacated by Scott Dirks.
McClain gave the board an update on the Crescent-Iroquois Ambulance Service. He said the ambulance service was started in 1978, and the service area includes the village of Crescent City and the townships of Crescent and Iroquois. In 2019, the ambulance service answered 105 calls, with 278 responded to in 2020 and 327 answered in 2021. He noted of the 327 calls last year, the local unit had to call for assistance from Gilman and/or Watseka just 12 times. A second ambulance was added in 2020.
In July 2020, the ambulance service, which is housed on the east side of the Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District house, began staffing the office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, two EMTs/paramedics are on call each night. Curently the staff includes two nurses and seven paramedics.
No ERH rep was present but a report for December was received. The report noted all required samples were collected and analyzed, monthly operating reports were submitted, equipment was serviced, there was one JULIE locate request responded to, a test was run on the emergency generator, and the chlorine injector at the water plant was cleaned.
Maintenance engineer Joihnson didn't have a lot to report. He will begin taking down Christmas decorations when the weather warms up a bit and banners will go up. Most of the new meters have been installed but a couple will be arrive later this month. The septic problem at The Depot and Crescent City Community Center has been fixed.
Minutes of the December meeting were distributed, then accepted as presented.
The treasurer handed out copies of her village and community center reports. Both reports were approved and accepted. Rapp noted she is still learning the new billing system but some of the issues she's had won't be solved until all meters are installed and the entire system is up and running. A motion was made, and approved, to reimburse Rapp for the ink she uses to print water bills.
In new business, Show Bus was seeking a donation so the board approved $100. The Dragonfly Coffeehouse would like to apply for a liquor license but more information is needed.
Bills for the month were approved.
The schedule of meetings for the remainder of 2022 is as follows: Monday, Feb. 7; Monday, March 7; Monday, April 4; Monday, May 2; Monday, June 6; to be set at a later time is either Tuesday, July 5 or Monday, July 11, due to Independence Day; Monday, Aug. 1; Monday, Sept. 12; Monday, Oct. 3; Monday, Nov. 7; and Monday, Dec. 5.
Morrical made motion at 8:10 p.m. to adjourn. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 at city hall.