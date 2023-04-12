A program that could benefit Iroquois County businesses was discussed at the Iroquois County Board meeting April 11.
Angel Crawford, executive director of Iroquois Economic Development Association, told the county board members about the Back to Business (B2B) Program, which was recently launched.
The program was launched by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity April 5. She said it applies to restaurants (taverns, caterers, tasting or tap rooms, breweries, wineries, distilleries, food trucks and street vendors), hotels (inns, motels, other lodging), creative arts (independent live venue operators, performing or presenting arts, arts education, museums and cultural heritage organizations).
Restaurants get $50 million with awards ranging from $5,000 to $50,000. Seventy-five million dollars are set for hotels, with up to $1,500 being awarded. Arts funding is set at $50 million with awards ranging from $5,000 to $250,000.
Businesses, must have begun operations prior to March 12, 2020, he said, and are still maintaining active operations in Illinois at the time of their application.
Businesses that have already received state relief funding such as B2B (Back 2 Business), BIG (Business Interruption Grant), RRF (Restaurant Revitalization Fund) or more than $10,000 in local funding. Those who received PPP funds are eligible.
The funds spending guidelines include flexible spending to support losses, with 80 percent for payroll related costs and 20 percent flexible spending.
She noted that there are local businesses that received funds from the lat round of B2B: Watseka Theatre, $45,000; Milford Family Restaurant, $10,000; Hideout Bar and Bait, Beaverville, $10,000; Super 8, Watseka, $25,000; Dairy Queen, Cissna Park, $5,000; and Irish Gymnastics, $5,000.
“In the last three weeks I’ve personally reached out to over 30 businesses and organizations in Iroquois County ranging from restaurants to hotels to entertainment venues,” she said, noting she also is working with some of the local festivals, which are also eligible for funding.
The deadline to file an application is May 6. To find out more, Crawford said people can go to DCEO.Illinois.gove and type in B2B.