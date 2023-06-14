The Iroquois County Board heard about economic development happenings at the June 13 meeting.
Angel Crawford, Iroquois Economic Development Association executive director, said she recently had a conversation with Iroquois West Superintendent Angelo Lekkas about the Education for Employment programs the district has in place.
“He let me know that during the school year they invited over 22 local business owners to talk during their Entrepreneurs Class about what their business does and what it takes to run a business,” she said. The business owners were from many areas of the community including construction, insurance, photography, fitness, restaurants, auto parts, hospital, trucking, newspapers, florists, hair salons and farming.
“Superintendent Lekkas said they were thrilled to receive funding from a grant from the Gilman Woman’s Club to take approximately 40 business students to Illinois State University to tour the College of Business.
“He was excited about the new building being built to create additional learning space, which will include a fitness room that will be great for PE, health class and athletic training. Also, they are building additional outdoor restrooms, so everyone will not have to ask for access to the main high school buildings during out door events.
“The students have been busy with projects like creation and selling ‘All Roads Lead Home’ merchandise, which includes calendars, custom Christmas ornaments, key chains, and T-shirts that have pictures taken by students from each of their hometowns.
“They even sold pumpkin pie at a playoff football game, donuts for Valentines Day and participated in the Iroquois West Trunk or Treat event for Halloween.”
Crawford said they support the Iroquois West teams by selling Iroquois West hats, beach towels, socks, dog bandanas and Nike apparel.
“The students came together to show their most manful support by raising money to benefit a local high school student who received a heart transplant,” she said. “The faculty at Iroquois West is excited about the 2024 school year and true appreciates all the students and parents support in these programs.”
Crawford told the board she has recently attended the Illinois Economic Development Association Summit, which was last week in Champaign.
“During this summit, not only did I get to reconnect and network with colleagues throughout the state, there were a multitude of economic topics we learned about,” she said.
One of those is that the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has heard from companies who are looking for a building site in the state.
Companies seeking building sites do not want to wait for infrastructure to be built, she said, noting that those companies want to be operational within 12 to 24 months.
The company leaders are aware that there are equipment supply chain issues, she said, giving the example that utility transformers are on back order. The companies do want to minimize site preparation delays.
These companies are looking for sites anywhere from 10 to 20 acres and up to more than 400 acres.
“How can Iroquois County position ourselves for success?” she asked. Site readiness is key, she said, noting that water and sewer, utilities — at least planning and knowing was is capable, preliminary environmental investigations, local zoning, registering sites with IEDA, and having discussions around local support about local incentives and property tax abatement planning, are important.
She said that there are a number of updates on DCEO programs that help existing businesses in the county as well as new businesses coming to Iroquois County.
She said the new federal grant support programs will be rolling out in 2024, including a new Back 2 Business program, the Illinois Grocery Initiative, and new programs for the Office of Rural Economic Development, Office of outdoor Recreation, Rebuild Downtown and Main Street Grants, Minority Owned Business programs and continuation of CEJA — the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.