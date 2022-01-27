The Watseka Family Festival will feature two big nights of entertainment this year.
The official announcement was made the evening of Jan. 27 by the festival committee with committee member John Marshino making the announcement.
The ‘80s Rock Tribute Band Hairball will be the headlining act for Aug. 26 on the main stage. The opening act for that night will be John David Daily and John Junior, who will perform an acoustic set.
Country performer Tracy Byrd will be the headline act on Aug. 27. Opening act for that evening will be the Nick Lynch Band, who performed at the 2021 festival as well.
John David Daily and John Junior will perform two other times during the weekend. They will perform both nights in the beer garden after the main stage entertainment ends. These will be acoustic sets.
The festival is Aug. 25-27 at Legion Park.
City officials, Legion members, committee members, Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce representatives and others gathered at Legion Park for the announcement.
Marshino said the committee has been working hard to bring good entertainment to the festival.
“Everybody on the board steps up. It’s such a great honor to work with them. After last year’s event we started right in working on 2022. Four days after the event we had our first meeting and we started rolling for this year’s plans.
“Two thousand twenty-one was a very good show for us. We have made some changes for 2022. One of the biggest changes is we are removing the $10 gate fee,” he said.
The committee believes this will be beneficial for everyone, including the carnival, flea markets and other activities that are going on at the festival.
“What we’ve done to compensate for that is we are going to go to ticket sales for our concert events. We are going to go to online ticket sales, which start (Jan. 28),” he said.
The tickets will be available online and there will be pricing for both nights as well as a combined ticket price for people who want to attend both nights.
Marshino said every activity that was done last year will be back this year, as well as some new things. The carnival, for example, will be bringing more rides, he said.
When the committee started working on entertainment for this year, he said they started going through YouTube and other avenues to find performers. Last year, he said, about 750 people attended the Friday concert. “It was a great show,” he said. “What hurt us no one knew what to expect. We heard so many compliments when it was done.”
Hairball provides all the aspects of a live ‘80s rock show, he said, including pyrotechnics, and will sing songs from all the ‘80s bands like Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Kiss, and more. The group is from South Dakota and travels all around the country. “Their playing in average venues of 4,000 to 5,000 and sell out every night,” he said. “We are honored to have them.” Marshino said the group perform a two-hour set.
Shawn Peters talked about John David Daily. “We were fortunate enough to get a local guy,” Peters said. “John is going to do an acoustic set with his son. John is a Nashville recording artist now. He has been in the music business for 25-30 years. He has a musical library that is out of this world. We were pretty excited to get him. We are fortunate to have him.”
Marshino said the festival committee had to work quickly to get Tracy Byrd signed because another regional committee was trying to get him signed for the same weekend.
Byrd is a well-known artist, Marshino said. “He’s got four platinum albums with many songs you will know.
“He’s a very easy-going guy and good to work with,” he said. “We’re proud to announce Tracy Byrd for Saturday night.”
He got a Nashville recording contract in 1992 and had the 1993 hit single “Holdin’ Heaven”. He has had more than 30 hit singles, including “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo”.
Byrd has also done charitable work for Special Olympics International, March of Dimes and Children’s Miracle Network, and was spokesman for TNN Outdoors for two years.
Marshino said the response from Nick Lynch’s performance at last year’s show was really good and the committee wanted to have him come back. He will open the Saturday evening entertainment sets.
Marshino said the committee has a goal of having 3,000 people per night each of the two nights. “The ticket sales are going to be through eventbrite.com.
He said the online tickets will cost slightly less than purchasing tickets that night at the door. “It’s an event we feel is something big for Watseka and we’re excited to have this for 2022,” he said.
Festival committee president Jason Cahoe said the Legion, sponsors, city of Watseka and many others have helped out. “It’s a lot of work and it takes all of us and we couldn’t do it without everyone in this room,” he said.
“With eliminating the fencing that we used last year, not only is it eliminating the labor to put it up, but in our opinion it’s going to boost our carnival riders, boost the craft show. We just want to make sure we get as many people in the park as we can, whether they come to see the show or they just come to walk through the craft vendors. We want to make sure the craft vendors have phenomenal sales and the carnival rides are running full.”
He said the plan is still to have the carnival night for Thursday, Aug. 25, as a preview, with the full weekend of events going Friday and Saturday.
Marshino said many people didn’t expect the stage setup for the entertainment, which is planned to be very similar again this year.
Peters said that the festival is a big draw from outside Iroquois County. There were people from about five other states, including as far away as Texas.
The committee this year includes Jason Cahoe as president, Shawn Peters as vice president, Mary Cahoe, Angie Marshino, John Marshino, Cy West, Anissa Galyen, Sonia Bradley, Greg DeVries and Monna Ulfers.