The Watseka and Sheldon areas are at the forefront of a music video from country artist Jameson Rodgers.
The video for “Missing One”, a song on his new album Bet You’re From a Small Town features Traditions Bar and the Pasel House in Sheldon.
Traditions owner Mary Jones said she was contacted Nov. 30 about the crew for the video possibly filming in her bar.
Jones said the film crew was in Watseka Dec. 3. “They were here from approximately 11 until about 3 that day,” she said.
Some of the regular customers of the bar were in the video, too, she said.
Jones said the film day was easy for her - the film crew did all the work.
“They came in, told me they were here. The actress that played the bartender and the makeup lady showed up first. Then the producer came and said they would be bringing stuff in,” she said. The task of getting that equipment in the bar took about 30 minutes. “They had a big truck outside and they had stuff on the sidewalk because they were using lighting coming in through the windows to film, too. The actor who played the gentleman in the video showed up and then the producer. I got to meet all of those people. Basically I just sat back with a couple of my friends and just watched.”
While the video just was released mid-January, Jones said once the filming was completed she was not able to officially tell anyone that the filming had been done at the bar until the video was released. While there was a lot of traffic on Watseka Street and people sent her many messages asking what was going on, Jones said she couldn’t say anything officially until the video was released.
Jones said the producer noted that everyone at Traditions and the Watseka area were very nice and accommodating. “That’s why we like going to small towns,” Jones said the producer told her.
The video was released Jan. 11 and she had not seen it until that day. “I knew the song,” she said, noting that when she was told it was Jameson Rodgers’ song she looked him up on You Tube and found some of his music. “He’s done a song with Luke Combs, which is a really popular one right now. This song has been out a couple of years but this is the first time he’s ever done a video for it. I think it said this is the third video he’s done and he’s always used the same director.
“In the video they used a Hoopeston liquor store, they used Josh’s (Wessels’) house (outside of Sheldon), and the other scenes of him singing were actually filmed outside of a gas station in Nashville. That way he didn’t have to go too far.”
When she first saw the video, she said, “I was just so excited. There’s like nine separate times they come back to the bar (in the video). And yes, I did actually watch the video and count how many times they come back to the bar. The video is like 3:25 minutes long. There’s a lot of scenes that are actually inside the bar.”
At the time of this interview on Jan. 19 the video had 99,000 views on YouTube. As of Jan. 26 that number of views has jumped to 187,241.
The very first scene of the bar in the video is an outside shot, with the truck they use in the video parked in front of the bar. While it doesn’t actually say the name of the bar, people who know the bar can tell, she said.
Jones said she is happy to have the exposure in the video and hopes it will help boost business.
This is not the first event that has happened at Traditions since Jones has owned it. Jones said she has been the bartender for several events, including several weddings and the Watseka Family Festival. The bar has been the site for events like the launch party for “Wrench’d”, a television show featuring another Watseka business, Nichols Paint and Fab. While the last couple of years have been slow due to the pandemic, Traditions has hosted several bands and other events and Jones said she has plans to do such in the future.
Josh Wessels and his family own the Pasel House near Sheldon, which was also featured in the video.
“I have that old Victorian out on Airbnb and they had seen it,” he said, noting that they said they wanted to film a video there.
“It was pretty simple really. Then they asked me about vehicles. I started to try to get some of the vehicles they were looking for. I randomly got a person in Hoopeston who knew somebody with the truck they used,” he said.
The crew was at the Sheldon house for two days, he said. “I spent most of it at work. I didn’t get to see much of it. I showed up as they were finishing here the second day and then I went out there and just chit-chatted and watched them do some of their stuff. It was pretty interesting. I didn’t have much involvement in it. I just knew who the artist was and that they were going to film a video.”
Wessels said when he saw the video for the first time he liked the it. Most of the scenes at the house were outside, thought Wessels said there is a scene in the kitchen of the house.
“It was interesting. The people were great. It was a good experience all the way around. It was fun,” he said.
Wessels said the part of the filming he saw involved a lot of driving and some drone filming.
The Sheldon house has a connection to the “Wrench’d” show, too, he said. “When Justin first got his TV show his film crew stayed there for a year, so you see the house a couple of times in the second season of his show. If you blink, you’ll miss it, but it’s there.”
The Pasel House Built in 1892, as it is listed on Airbnb, has been a family affair. “Mom and Dad helped me get that place in 1997, my first year out of high school. It was probably going to get torn down if somebody didn’t save it and we decided to safe it.”
The house is on the back road to Shewami on the curve, he said.
“It needed two-thirds of the foundation replaced,” he said. “The first year I was there we didn’t have the foundation finished and it still had a furnace from the ‘50s and a fridge from the ‘50s and the carpet would lift up off the family room floor when the wind blew. It was a fun experience.”
When it’s not rented, Wessels said he lives in the house, though he said that the house stays rented quite a bit. Wessels said many times there are business people and work crews who stay in the house as they get their work done. “Through the summer it’s pretty much non-stop. Lately it’s been people just getting out of Chicago,” he said.
Both Wessels and Jones they were excited to be involved with the process of filming the video.