Cooling centers have been established around Iroquois County to help people deal with the extreme temperatures forecast this week.
According to Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Scott Anderson in a press release, the cooling centers include the Cissna Park Village Hall, Gilman City Hall, Milford Community Center within the city hall, and Watseka Public Library and Walmart. These building will be available as cooling centers during normal business hours.
Some sporting events in the Iroquois County area are also being postponed or the venue for the event is being changed to a building with air conditioning.
The Cissna Park Tip-Off volleyball tournament has been changed from the Cissna Park school to Watseka Community High School for the Aug. 21-24 matches. The Watseka building is air conditioned.
The Watseka and Danville Schlarman tennis match scheduled for Aug. 22 at Watseka will now be played indoors at the Danville Tennis Center. That event is at 3:30 p.m. in Danville.
The Cross Country meet at Paxton-Buckley-Loda for Aug. 23 has been cancelled due to the projected high temperatures.
The Iroquois West High School Soccer game scheduled at home this Wednesday against Kankakee Trinity Academy has been cancelled due to Kankakee releasing early for heat. Athletic Director Kristie Arie says they are looking for a reschedule date.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Iroquois County and surrounding counties. It remains in effect until 9 p.m. Aug. 22 and an excessive heat watch remains in effect from the morning of Aug. 23 to Aug. 24.
With a heat advisory, heat index values up to 105 are expected. The weather service says that for the excessive heat watch dangerously hot and humid conditions with index values of at least 110 to 115 are possible. The hottest conditions are forecast for Aug. 23.
The Watseka Police Department has announced that the Watseka Public Library will be open to the public for use as a cooling center from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Water may be taken into the building but no food will be allowed.
The Watseka Police Department offers these tips:
• Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.
• Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.
• Schedule outdoor activities carefully.
o Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.
o Pace yourself.
• Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
• Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.
• Never leave children or pets in cars.
Those who are in need of emergency assistance should call 911.
Anderson said in a press release, “In addition, residents are encouraged to ensure their senior relatives, friends and neighbors, and others whose health may be affected by extreme heat, are safe during high-temperature days. Churches and other organized groups are also encouraged to check-in on the well-being of their members. “
He said the list of cooling centers may be updated with other locations if his office received updated information.