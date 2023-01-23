A Danforth family lost everything in a fire Jan. 21 and the surrounding communities are reaching out to help.
Danforth Fire Chief Jason Brown said firefighters were called to 217 S. Central in Danforth about 8 p.m Jan. 21.
“The fire was called in by a neighbor,” he said.
“The residents were not home at the time,” Brown said. “The fire originated in the kitchen area. It gutted the whole house. The structure is still standing, but unfortunately they lost everything in the house including one pet who perished in the fire.”
He said the neighbor called 9-1-1 and reported seeing smoke coming from the house. Browns said flames were showing when firefighters arrived. Brown said neighbors were knocking on the door to see if anyone was home. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
Ashkum and Gilman fire departments also responded. Firefighters were on scene until about 4 a.m.
Several community groups are helping collect items to help the family get back on their feet.
The Red Cross, Iroquois West School District, The Garage in Gilman, and the Danforth Lutheran Church are all collecting items for Michael Kietzmann and Tracey York and their three children. A GoFundMe page has also set up.
Listed on several social media sites as items needed include: Mens 33 x 32 pants
Mens large shirts
Shoes 10.5 wide
Work boots 10.5 wide
Mens 34x30 pants
Mens large tshirts
Shoes 9 5 mens
Girls 7/8 pants
Girls 7/8 tops
Girls 1 shoes
Girls 6 pants
Girls 6 tops
Girls 12 shoes -youth
Women's XL tops
Womens 16 pants
Womens 10 shoes
Toiletries
Hairbrushes
Hair ties
Hairspray
Toothpaste
Toothbrushes
Gift Cards for food from Hometown, The Dollar Store, or Walmart.