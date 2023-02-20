A grant project has produced a large supply of Lysol wipes for schools and other agencies in the Watseka area.
A couple of months ago, Unit 9 Curriculum Director Carolyn Short told the school board about a grant she had applied for that would do just that. It is called Frontline Impact Project. When she was told the district had been awarded items from the grant she learned that they would receive 40 pallets of the wipes.
“I wrote the grant to help support our continued goal of keeping our teachers, students and staff healthy in our schools. Each teacher, classroom, open space and offices will have extra Lysol wipes to use whenever needed,” she said recently via email.
“ I am excited to receive this donation and want to thank Riley Andriano for his efforts in all of the behind the scenes organization of unloading and distribution of the pallets. Additionally, we appreciate T&D Metal providing us a warehouse space to unload and store the pallets until they can be distributed. We have a wonderful community here in Watseka and are excited to be in partnership with so many wonderful people!”
Andriano, who is director of operations for the district, said, too, that the district appreciates they help of T&D and the other organizations. He said it is really a great community project. Those benefitting from the grant donation include Calvary Preschool, Head Start Watseka, Easter Seals, Watseka Police, Learning Tree Daycare, Watseka Library, Heritage Woods, The Arc of Iroquois County and Harbor House.
In addition, the supply was also divided among the district’s buildings so that everyone in the district is able to utilize the donation.
The grant website says “The overall grant focus is to honor teachers who are frontline heroes and acknowledge that kids are stronger when they are together in school. So, the organization teamed up with Lysol and Kids in Need Foundation to donate 665 millions disinfectant wipes across America.”