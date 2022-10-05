Book Challenge
Open to patrons of all ages during the months of October and November.
In October, patrons are challenged to read a mystery/detective novel or a Halloween story for younger patrons.
During November, read historical, non-fiction. School-age patrons may also read Thanksgiving stories or books on dinosaurs for Dinovember.
Patron’s name will be put into a prize drawing upon returning a book. Four prizes will be awarded.
- Adult TeenJunior (4th-8th) Early Readers (3rd & under)
Pumpkin Decorating Contest
The library will provide a foam craft pumpkin for patrons to decorate with any craft/art mediums (except for glitter).
Pumpkins may be picked up from the Clifton Public Library.
Return finished by Oct. 29.
Small prize awarded to the winner.
Library Closing
In honor of Columbus Day, we will be closed on Oct. 10.
Chromebooks
In an effort to meet the educational needs of students in the 21st century, the Clifton Public Library has acquired two Hewlett-Packard Chromebooks purchased with the Donovan Grant. Borrowers must be 18 years of age with a Clifton Public Library in good standing.
The Chromebooks will be checked out for a period of 30 days with two renewals. Hence a patron may use a Chromebook for a total of 90 days. See library for details.
Suggestions Welcomed
Suggestions are welcome from patrons for new items.
If there’s a book or movie you’ve been looking for, let us know!
Call 815-694-2069 to make a suggestion.
Library Services:
Color Copies .50
B&W Copies .20
DVD/CD cleaning $1 (per disc side)
Lamination/Binding (for a fee)
Fax Machine $1 per page
Crosscut Shedder- no cost, moderate use 150 East Fourth Ave. Clifton, IL 60927
HOURS: Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri. 2:00-7:00pmTues: 10 a.m.-noon, 2-5 p.m.Sat: 9 a.m.-noon.
Website: cliftonpubliclibil.org
Phone/Fax: 815-694-2069
Email: cliftonpubliclibil@gmail.com