Cards are on sale at the library now: 3 for $5 or 9 for $10. The Clifton Public Library has modified the upcoming BINGO game upon hearing about the recent events involving Central area’s Officer Tyler Bailey. Half of the money will go still go to our winner, while the other half is going to be donated to the family of Officer Bailey. Please consider being a part of this cause.

SHARE Mobile Library now has its own app that can be used to scan books at stores to see if they’re available at your library, order items and see a full list of libraries your card can be used at.

Library Services

Color Copies .50

B&W Copies .20

DVD/CD cleaning $1 (per disc side)

Lamination/Binding (for a fee)

Fax Machine $1 per page

Crosscut Shedder- no cost, moderate use

150 East Fourth Ave. Clifton, IL 60927

HOURS: Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri. 2:00-7:00pm

Tues: 10 a.m.-noon, 2-5 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m.-noon

www.cliftonpubliclibil.org

Facebook: cliftonillinoislibrary

Instagram @cliftonilpubliclibrary

Phone & Fax: (815) 694-2069

Email: cliftonpubliclibil@gmail.com

