Bingo
Cards are on sale at the library now: 3 for $5 or 9 for $10. The Clifton Public Library has modified the upcoming BINGO game upon hearing about the recent events involving Central area’s Officer Tyler Bailey. Half of the money will go still go to our winner, while the other half is going to be donated to the family of Officer Bailey. Please consider being a part of this cause.
SHARE
SHARE Mobile Library now has its own app that can be used to scan books at stores to see if they’re available at your library, order items and see a full list of libraries your card can be used at.
Library Services
Color Copies .50
B&W Copies .20
DVD/CD cleaning $1 (per disc side)
Lamination/Binding (for a fee)
Fax Machine $1 per page
Crosscut Shedder- no cost, moderate use
150 East Fourth Ave. Clifton, IL 60927
HOURS: Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri. 2:00-7:00pm
Tues: 10 a.m.-noon, 2-5 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m.-noon
Facebook: cliftonillinoislibrary
Instagram @cliftonilpubliclibrary
Phone & Fax: (815) 694-2069
Email: cliftonpubliclibil@gmail.com