Literacy Effort
Illinois State Library's Literacy Office addresses the educational needs of adult learners and families through adult volunteer, family, and workplace literacy projects.
Learners in these programs embark on a journey of life-long learning with assistance of dedicated volunteer tutors, teachers, and mentors in 108 literacy projects throughout the state.
The 2022 Literacy Effort Guide Booklet is available for review at the Clifton Public Library. Or learn more about Literacy Programs at:
Illinois Adult Learning Hotline 800-321-9511 littps://www.adultlearninghotline.org.
Tax Forms
State Tax Forms are now available.
Federal Tax Forms available online.
May call ahead & staff will print.
Bingo Cards
Bingo cards are still available. Three cards for $5 or nine cards for $10.
Presidents Day
The Library will be closed in observance of Presidents Day Feb. 21.
Crafts
Kids are encouraged to pick up a free Snowman craft at the library.
Gravity Maze
Build a path through the towers to get the marble to the target! Ages 8 to Adult.
Wooden Puzzle Set
A set of six wooden puzzles is available for our littlest patrons.
Library Services
Color Copies .50
B&W Copies .20
DVD/CD cleaning $1 (per disc side)
Lamination/Binding (for a fee)
Fax Machine $1 per page
Crosscut Shedder- no cost, moderate use 150 East Fourth Ave. Clifton, IL 60927
HOURS: Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri. 2:00-7:00pmTues: 10 a.m.-noon, 2-5 p.m.Sat: 9 a.m.-noon.