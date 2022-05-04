Name That Plant
Contest in May to challenge your horticultural knowledge! A selection of plants will be on display for participants to identify. The contest has two formats, choose either Blind (fill in answers) or Matching (names given match to plant). One game card per person. Small prize awarded, one for each format. Contest runs from May 16-May 27.
Bobby’s World
Created by and starring Howie Mandel, this animated series takes a wild ride inside the mind of young Bobby Generic. His active imagination takes viewers on daring adventures with lots of laughs! All seven seasons now available!
Library Services:
Color Copies .50
B&W Copies .20
DVD/CD cleaning $1 (per disc side)
Lamination/Binding (for a fee)
Fax Machine $1 per page
Crosscut Shedder- no cost, moderate use 150 East Fourth Ave. Clifton, IL 60927
HOURS: Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri. 2:00-7:00pmTues: 10 a.m.-noon, 2-5 p.m.Sat: 9 a.m.-noon.
Website: cliftonpubliclibil.org
Phone/Fax: 815-694-2069
Email: cliftonpubliclibil@gmail.com