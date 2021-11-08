We are doing our second Annual Dinovember event this year. We will have an activity on the 1st three Fridays of the month. Limit is 5 children per activity, and spots are filling up fast, so make sure to call in or stop by to sign your kids up. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and details about the activities can be found in the newsletter.
Nov. 12:
BUILD A DINO:
Fri, 11/12 at 6-7 PM
Limit 5 children.
Children will get to assemble a dinosaur using plastic drills and screwdrivers. These dinosaur assembly kits will also remain in the library for children to play with when they visit us. A small, take-home dinosaur will be given.
Nov. 19:
DINO MAT
Fri. 11/19 at 6:30-7 p.m.
Limit 5 children
Come to the library to learn about dinosaurs! We will have an interactive learning mat on display and will play a game where small dinosaurs will be awarded for answering questions. We will also share some of our new dinosaur books that were recently purchased!
- Drinks & snacks will be provided. Please stop in or call to let us know how many children you are bringing to participate and in what activities.
Holiday Crafts
Coming in Dec 2021/Jan 2022
Bingo 2022
Starts week of 1/10/22
Library Closings:
Nov.11
Veteran’s Day
Nov. 25-26
Thanksgiving Holiday
Library Services
Color Copies .50
B&W Copies .20
DVD/CD cleaning $1 (per disc side)
Lamination/Binding (for a fee)
Fax Machine $1 per page
Crosscut Shedder- no cost, moderate use
150 East Fourth Ave. Clifton, IL 60927
HOURS: Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri. 2:00-7:00pm
Tues: 10 a.m.-noon, 2-5 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m.-noon
Facebook: cliftonillinoislibrary
Instagram @cliftonilpubliclibrary
Phone & Fax: (815) 694-2069
Email: cliftonpubliclibil@gmail.com