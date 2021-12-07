Reindeer Kits
During the month of December, we will be giving away adorable reindeer ornament kits! If you complete it and bring it back, you can hang it up at the library!
Bingo
A brand-new game of Bingo will kick-off 2022 for the library! First numbers will be drawn on Jan. 10. Cards will be going on sale during the last week of December. Three cards for $5 or nine for $10. Winner gets to split the pot.
SHARE
SHARE Mobile Library now has its own app that can be used to scan books at stores to see if they’re available at your library, order items and see a full list of libraries your card can be used at.
Telescopes & Microscope
Now available at the Clifton Public Library! Borrowers must be 18 or older with a valid Clifton Public Library card in good standing. Checkout period is four days, but may be able to renew depending on demand. A waiver must be signed before checkout. These items were purchased via the Mary Helen Roberts grant to encourage STEM learning.
Library Closings
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve
Dec. 25: Christmas Day
Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve
Jan. 1: New Year’s Day
Library Services
Color Copies .50
B&W Copies .20
DVD/CD cleaning $1 (per disc side)
Lamination/Binding (for a fee)
Fax Machine $1 per page
Crosscut Shedder- no cost, moderate use
150 East Fourth Ave. Clifton, IL 60927
HOURS: Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri. 2:00-7:00pm
Tues: 10 a.m.-noon, 2-5 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m.-noon
Facebook: cliftonillinoislibrary
Instagram @cliftonilpubliclibrary
Phone & Fax: (815) 694-2069
Email: cliftonpubliclibil@gmail.com