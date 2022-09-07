In an effort to meet the educational needs of students in the 21st century, the Clifton Public Library has acquired two Hewlett-Packard Chromebooks purchased with the Donovan Grant. Borrowers must be 18 years of age with a Clifton Public Library in good standing.
The Chromebooks will be checked out for a period of 30 days with two renewals. Hence a patron may use a Chromebook for a total of 90 days. See library for details.
Read Beyond the Beaten Path
Thanks to all Summer Reading participants!
Congratulations to our top readers and winners of a Barnes & Noble gift card: Lauren Schultz and Audrey Guynn.
Suggestions are welcome from patrons for new items.
If there’s a book or movie you’ve been looking for, let us know!
Call 815-694-2069 to make a suggestion.
DVD/CD cleaning $1 (per disc side)
Lamination/Binding (for a fee)
Crosscut Shedder- no cost, moderate use 150 East Fourth Ave. Clifton, IL 60927
HOURS: Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri. 2:00-7:00pmTues: 10 a.m.-noon, 2-5 p.m.Sat: 9 a.m.-noon.