Cleanup crews have been working at the Pilot Travel Center in Gilman to clean up a nitric acid leak.
According to information from Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Eric Ceci, the leak was discovered shortly after 8 a.m. Oct. 26 and it was found to be coming from a semi tractor trailer that was parked at the Pilot.
Emergency responders, led by Gilman Fire Protection District, were called to the scene and ensured the safety of all present, Ceci said. A private cleanup crew was called in to remediate the spill. Overnight, the cleanup crew suffered an equipment failure that led to more nitric acid being spilled. Private cleanup crews are working with Gilman Fire Protection District, Iroquois County EMA, Illinois EPA, and Pilot Travel Center to finish remediation.
“Throughout the event, there have been no injuries, and the only interruption to business was to bulk diesel fueling, which has since been restored to bull operations,” he said.