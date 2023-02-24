A Cissna Park man was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being convicted for two criminal sexual assault charges.
Iroquois County States Attorney James Devine said via telephone the morning of Feb. 24 that Timothy R. Baker, 43, was sentenced by Judge Michael Sabol Feb. 23.
Baker was charged with one county of criminal sexual assault for sexual penetration of a victim who is at least 13 and younger than 18 and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for acts of sexual conduct of a victim who is at least 13 and younger than 18.
Devine said Baker was sentenced to seven years in the DOC for count one and three years in the DOC for count two, and the sentences are to run concurrently.
Devine said that the crimes happened between July 20, 2020 and March 11, 2021, in Cissna Park.
There was a bench trial before Sabol Nov. 16-17, 2022, who took it under advisement and returned the guilty verdict Dec. 20, 2022. The victim testified, Devine said, noting that Sabol said he found the victim’s testimony very detailed, articulate and credible.
Devine said Baker held position of trust and authority over the victim which elevated the acts to a criminal offense.
At the time of his arrest Baker was interviewed by Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigators, Devine said, and initially denied the charges. As the interview at that time went on, Devine said, Baker admitted first to have sex with the victim once, then later admitted to five times. Baker did not testify in the bench trial, he said, but the interview recording was played in court at that time.
The charges carry a range of sentencing from 4-15 years and are not probationary, Devine said.