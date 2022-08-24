Award

Ed Dubrick is shown with 2022 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Addisyn Calloni and the Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II.

Ed Dubrick is the 2022 awardee for the Illinois Local Food Changemaker of the Year, presented by Illinois Stewardship Alliance to farmers who show exemplary leadership in growing the local food economy and helping Illinois farmers feed Illinois, according to information provided.

Two years ago, Ed and his wife Lindsey saw a need for locally, sustainably raised poultry and produce. They started DuChick Ranch, LLC in Cissna Park where they raise chickens, turkeys, vegetables, and fruit. They sell their products on their tiny farm and at farmers markets. Ed worked with Illinois Stewardship Alliance Local Food Caucus members including farmers across Illinois to draft, negotiate, and pass the Farmers Market Permit Act. This act creates smart new farmers market regulations to better streamline inspection rules and fees across county lines, bringing transparency and consistency to the vendor application process.

