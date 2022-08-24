Ed Dubrick is the 2022 awardee for the Illinois Local Food Changemaker of the Year, presented by Illinois Stewardship Alliance to farmers who show exemplary leadership in growing the local food economy and helping Illinois farmers feed Illinois, according to information provided.
Two years ago, Ed and his wife Lindsey saw a need for locally, sustainably raised poultry and produce. They started DuChick Ranch, LLC in Cissna Park where they raise chickens, turkeys, vegetables, and fruit. They sell their products on their tiny farm and at farmers markets. Ed worked with Illinois Stewardship Alliance Local Food Caucus members including farmers across Illinois to draft, negotiate, and pass the Farmers Market Permit Act. This act creates smart new farmers market regulations to better streamline inspection rules and fees across county lines, bringing transparency and consistency to the vendor application process.
As their small farm business grew, Ed encountered inconsistent rules across county lines for selling at farmers markets in different counties. After discussing this with other farms in the Local Food Farmer Caucus, Ed learned he wasn’t alone. Small livestock farmers across the state were all experiencing the same problem. Ed helped swing everyone into action, forming a small team that worked with Illinois Stewardship Alliance staff to draft legislation, secure bill sponsors, negotiate bill language, and form a campaign to mobilize eaters across the state.
Ed, with his 4-month-old daughter Evelyn in tow, even prepared a speech and was ready to testify in front of the Senate Committee hearing in support of the bill. Thanks to Ed, farmers across Illinois will now have better accessibility to markets in different counties as well a consistent, dependable fee structure for vending, giving the public greater access to farm fresh Illinois products. Because of Ed’s leadership and willingness to engage with policymakers he exemplifies what it means to be a Local Food Changemaker. If you have any questions on this or DuChick Ranch, LLC they can be reached at 815-584-6745.