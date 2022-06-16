A Cissna Park man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident June 14.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police reports, deputies investigated the accident that occurred t the intersection of County Road 1300 East and County Road 400 North.
Police reports indicate a homemade go-kart being driven by James E. Trent, 53, of Cissna Park, was northbound on 1300 East. A Chevrolet Equinox driven by Joel M. Kaeb, 36, of rural Cissna Park was eastbound on 400 East. The vehicles collided in the intersection, causing the Equinox to enter the northeast ditch and Trent to be ejected from the go-kart.
Kaeb was uninsured and refused EMS transport. Trent was transported by Cissna Park Ems to Carle hospital with serious injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.
Illinois state Police accident reconstruction assisted with the investigation. Cissna Park Fire and EMS also assisted at the scene.