Severe weather Oct. 24 caused flooding in parts of Iroquois County, particularly in the Cissna Park area.
Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Eric Ceci said people all around the country should be mindful of where they travel in the next few days. As waters recede in one area of the county, roads in another area of the county could flood.
“Do not drive through flooded roads,” he said.
Most areas of Iroquois County received 2 1/2 to 4 inches of rain Oct. 24. Cissna Park received between 4 and 5 inches of rain, though the official rainfall total is still being awaited, Ceci said.
“There were no evacuations needed,” Ceci said of the areas that did flood. None of the homes that flooded had water in the living areas. “There are plenty of basements that flooded,” he said, noting that about 30 homes were affected.
One family voluntarily evacuated their home and is staying with other family members, he said.
By the afternoon of Oct. 25, the water was beginning to recede, though some roads in Cissna Park were still flooded. School was called off for the day because of the flooding.
“We are are working with the village,” he said, noting that once the water recedes village officials will be able to assess the infrastructure to see if there is any damage. As of the afternoon of Oct. 25 water and electricity were working in Cissna Park.
Ceci said some roads in other areas of the county were closed, including Old 45 between Chebanse and Clifton; U.S. 45 in the Del Rey area, 500 North going east out of Cissna Park, 1800 East going north out of Goodwine and Morocco Road between Beaverville and Morocco, Indiana.
Ceci said while he is expecting that some other roads around the county may flood as the water recedes in one area and moves to another, flooding of homes and businesses in other parts of the county are not expected.
Sugar Creek was at 18 1/2 feet as of the afternoon of Oct. 25. Minor flood level for Sugar Creek is 18 feet. It is expend to crest at 20 feet the morning of Oct. 26. “We are not expecting any more residential flooding,” he said.