The Circuit Judges of the 11th Judicial Circuit selected Judge Casey Costigan as the next Chief Judge. He will succeed Chief Judge Mark A. Fellheimer who has served as Chief Judge since July 2018 and whose term expires December 31, 2022, according to information provided.

Judge Costigan was born and raised in Bloomington, Illinois and attended Central Catholic High School. He graduated from Indiana University in 1988 and from the Western Michigan/Thomas Cooley School of Law in 1991.

