The Circuit Judges of the 11th Judicial Circuit selected Judge Casey Costigan as the next Chief Judge. He will succeed Chief Judge Mark A. Fellheimer who has served as Chief Judge since July 2018 and whose term expires December 31, 2022, according to information provided.
Judge Costigan was born and raised in Bloomington, Illinois and attended Central Catholic High School. He graduated from Indiana University in 1988 and from the Western Michigan/Thomas Cooley School of Law in 1991.
Following law school, he joined the law firm of Costigan & Wollrab, P.C. He practiced in the area of Civil Litigation for 15 years before he was appointed an Associate Circuit Judge for the 11th Judicial Circuit in 2006.
As an Associate Judge, he handled criminal and family dockets. He also presided over the McLean County Drug Court.
In 2014, the Illinois Supreme Court appointed him a Circuit Judge and in 2016 he was elected to retain that position.
He currently serves as the Presiding Judge of the McLean County Criminal Division and has a criminal felony docket.
He is active as a community volunteer in the McLean County area as well as serving on local and statewide committees for the Illinois and local Judiciary.
He and his wife have six children and they reside in Bloomington.
Judge Costigan commented on his election, “I am honored and humbled by the trust and confidence that my colleagues have placed in me. I work with a dedicated and talented group of Judges and staff who have made the 11th Circuit a leader in court operations. I look forward to working with all justice stakeholders to continue that leadership and meet the challenges the Courts will face in the next several years.”
Chief Judge Fellheimer praised his successor in saying, “Judge Costigan is a model Judge who has the experience, temperment and knowledge to lead us as the next Chief Judge. He is well versed in court operations and will ensure the 11th Circuit continues to be at the forefront of efficiently and fairly running the Courts.”
The Chief Judge has general administrative authority over the Courts and judicial assignments in the 11th Judicial Circuit that includes McLean, Logan, Livingston, Woodford and Ford Counties.
Please contact the office of the Chief Judge at 309-888-5254 for further information.