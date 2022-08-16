The Board of Education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 conducted a regular meeting Monday, Aug. 15. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order just after 7 p.m. and all present recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call and those present were: Massey, Becky Dirks, Christi Pheifer and Niebuhr. Also present were interim superintendent Rod Grimsley and principal Lucas Schroeder.
There were no additions or deletions to the agenda so the board moved on to discussion items. Teaching assignments for the upcoming school year will be set and the staffing guide will be updated. There was no break in price for gas at Casey's so the board has looked into getting an FS fuel pump installed at the grade school. A budget hearing should take place at 6:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, just prior to the regular board meeting, and the board discussed options for the high school.
Grimsley's superintendent's report noted summer work on the building and grounds which had taken place over the summer break. The boiler update is almost completed, replacement of doors is about 50% finished, and the outside painting is done. The old air conditioning units still need to be completely removed and the glass plates replaced. The landscaping on the outside of the building was trimmed and cleaned up, making it look much better. Some fall work may take place across the road in the flower gardens.
Grimsley noted all vehicles and drivers are ready to start the school year. The fleet will now be parked on the grade school grounds. The audit was completed in July and AFR should be back by the September meeting. State and federal reporting is ongoing, finishing up one year and beginning another.
Principal Schroeder's report listed enrollment for the 2022-23 school year as follows: Kindergarten has 12 students, first grade has eight, there are five second graders, eight third graders, fourth grade has nine students, there are 10 fifth graders, with one attending Bryce; sixth grade has three students, seventh grade has four students, and there are eight eighth graders, making attendance at CCGS 68. For the district, eight students will be freshmen at the receiving high schools, there are 11 sophomores, eight juniors and nine seniors. Of the 36 high school students, three attend Cissna Park High School, 15 are enrolled at Iroquois-West, 17 attend Watseka Community High School, and one is at Bryce.
For the junior high, two students are taking part in baseball and four girls are participating in softball through the Watseka Unit 9 sports co-op. There was a special meeting between Schroeder and some members of the Crescent-Iroquois Booster Club earlier in the evening on Aug. 15. They talked about what the goals might be for the school year and ways the school can get parents and the community involved in the school. Heather Johnson conducted kindergarten back pack night on Aug. 11, and discussion will take place about an open house with teachers during an upcoming institute day.
Schroeder noted the theme for the new school year is “Return to Normalcy.”
The board then approved minutes of the Working Cash Fund hearing and the regular meeting which took place July 18; the treasurer's report dated July 31, the payment of bills dated Aug. 15, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports of July 22. Also approved was leaving the closed minutes closed, the destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, and the approval of the 2022-23 student handbook.
After discussing offers for the high school, the board determined the best step for the building was to move on with the demolition. The board approved a resolution providing for the issue of not to exceed $750,000 General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2022 of Crescent-Iroquois CUSD #249, Iroquois County, IL, and for the levy of a direct annual tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest on said bonds. The board approved a gas contract for FS, which will add a fuel pump on the CCGS grounds, and then approved a budget hearing at 6:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, which precedes the regular meeting. The board hired Kim Redenius as a long-term substitute for the 2022-23 school year, with her duties including teaching science at the junior high level and leading a couple PE classes.
Around 7:45 p.m., the board adjourned to executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local government wage increase transparency act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this act. 5ILCS 120/2(c) (1), amendd by PA 99-646.
Once the regular meeting reconvened, the board adjourned. The Monday, Sept. 19 will begin with a budget hearing at 6:55 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7.