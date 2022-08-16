Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit District #249

The Board of Education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 conducted a regular meeting Monday, Aug. 15. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order just after 7 p.m. and all present recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call and those present were: Massey, Becky Dirks, Christi Pheifer and Niebuhr. Also present were interim superintendent Rod Grimsley and principal Lucas Schroeder.

There were no additions or deletions to the agenda so the board moved on to discussion items. Teaching assignments for the upcoming school year will be set and the staffing guide will be updated. There was no break in price for gas at Casey's so the board has looked into getting an FS fuel pump installed at the grade school. A budget hearing should take place at 6:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, just prior to the regular board meeting, and the board discussed options for the high school.

