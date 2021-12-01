Iroquois County Historical Society’s 53rd annual Christmas Tree Lane is officially open to the public. This year’s theme is “Christmas Joy” and there are 40 decorated trees on the first and second floors of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. Fifteen “gingerbread” houses have been entered in the Gingerbread House Gallery and are displayed in art gallery display cases. Visitors can view the trees and houses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Thursday, Dec. 23.
There will be an open house from 1-4 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 5, with light snacks and music throughout the museum. An additional special opening is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite trees and houses, plus a panel of judges will select the best trees in the following categories: Best Use of Theme, Most Original, Best Handcrafted Decorations and Best Decorated. All trees are judged in the Best Decorated category, and entrants chose one of the other three categories for judging their tree. Entries in the Gingerbread House Gallery, which do not have to follow the Christmas Tree Lane theme, can be made of any medium, and will be judged on Most Original and Best Decorated Display.
For more information on Christmas Tree Lane, Gingerbread House Gallery or other museum events, call 815-432-2215, visit their Facebook (Old Courthouse Museum - Watseka) or website: www.iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com.